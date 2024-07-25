Travelways | August - September 2024

This is a funny time of year for Tasmania. The off-season is coming to an end and the start of spring is on the horizon.
And though it's probably not a good idea to pack that coat away just yet, with a new season comes an entirely new perspective of our state.
August brings us some incredible events such as agriCULTURED, Tasmanian Whisky Week and Beaker Street Festival.
Not to mention the guest of honour in the off-season - the night sky. We take a look at some of the best ways to view the spectacular wonders that take place right above us.
Bounding into spring, there are so many events to kick-start your season.
From the Great Eastern Wine Week to Spring Fling Wonderland, Junction Arts Festival to luxury accommodation - there's something to suit everyone's taste.
Writer Jacinta Dickins takes us on a seasonal tour of Hobart, while Linley Wilkie fills us in on the best deals in August.
Take a trip to Little Rivers Brewing Co. for a tasting paddle, or head to the Don River Railway to explore the region.
We also do a very small dive into how our tourism industry is doing post-Covid.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
