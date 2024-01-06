Hayes hits ton while Scott and Wood also deliver in tight contests

A century to John Hayes and six-wicket hauls for Solomon Scott and Ollie Wood were the standout performances on an intriguing day of Cricket North action.
Both two-day matches are finely balanced as Riverside and Westbury chase down Mowbray's 230 and Launceston's 180 respectively.
Eagles opener Hayes brought up his three figures just before tea at Windsor Park before getting out for 101 having dictated momentum through an impressive partnership with young Brock Whitchurch, whose 61 included his team's only six.
Teammate Jason Snare led the praise for Hayes' innings.
"He dug in tremendously after a small middle-order collapse," he said.
"He's a really solid batsman, reads the play well and that was a really good century.
"They bowled well early on but our opening partnership was great (Lachlan Rowlands scoring a patient 19 off 69)."
Mowbray were missing Ben Spinks and Ishang Shah on Raiders duty and Tom Dwyer due to national under-17 championship captaincy commitments while Aaron Hughes' broken finger is likely to cost him the rest of the season.
However, they are expected to have Tigers-contracted spinner Jarrod Freeman back for a rare appearance when the match finishes next weekend.
"Considering it's the first game of the New Year, it's good to get out there and put some runs on the board because it can be hard to get the best side on the park after the break," Snare added.
"The Eagles have not been among the better sides for a couple of seasons now but our youth development program is second to none and that's starting to pay off with players like Tom and Brock who are both 17."
Scott took the impressive figures of 6-44 for a Riverside team which had Cooper Anthes, Aidan O'Connor and late call-up Kaidyn Apted away with the Raiders while South African Ludwig Ainkameerer made his debut.
Ben Hann took his best figures of 3-43 off 15 overs.
In reply, the Blues were 1-16 at stumps with Tom Garwood (nine) and Ben Kidd (five) at the crease.
Westbury vice-captain Wood took 6-38 in the grand final rematch against Launceston.
The reigning premiers had won nine on the trot including both previous meetings with the Lions this season and are set for a Twenty20 final next weekend but did not have it all their way at the NTCA Ground as Launceston's top five all made starts.
Captain Cameron Lynch made 66 off 144 in an opening partnership of 60 with young Charlie Taylor who contributed 26 off 103 and some excellent match analysis.
"I reckon we're OK," Taylor said. "The pitch is not doing a lot but it's hard to score boundaries. I think 180 is defendable. We've got a pretty good bowling line-up so can keep it tight.
"Cameron helps me keep my head down. I watch how he bats and goes about it. He's pretty calm at the crease and very level-headed."
The 19-year-old said he is loving his introduction to grade cricket.
"It's pretty good fun. We're a young side and mostly play together or against each other in school cricket. It's definitely challenging, but good to be at this level."
Taylor said he is benefitting from wicket-keeper training with Tim Coyle, saying the experienced gloveman and multiple Sheffield Shield winner had particularly helped with his stance and posture, enabling him to stand up to the stumps.
"He refined my technique. I was getting a sore back before but he helped stop that."
Lions' first-drop Ben Humphrey contributed 32 as spinner Kieren Hume joined Wood to complete the wicket-taking with economical figures of 3-35 off 25 plus a run-out.
In reply, the Shamrocks reached 0-35 at stumps with Sisitha Jayasinghe (18) and Jordan French (10) both not out.
Both games are scheduled to conclude next Saturday.
