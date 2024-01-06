The Examinersport
Hayes hits ton while Scott and Wood also deliver in tight contests

By Rob Shaw
January 6 2024 - 7:41pm
A century to John Hayes and six-wicket hauls for Solomon Scott and Ollie Wood were the standout performances on an intriguing day of Cricket North action.

