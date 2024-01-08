Double-centurion Freeman in fine fettle ahead of Mowbray return

Jarrod Freeman is high on confidence and form ahead of his return to Cricket North on Saturday.
The George Town product has been named to play with Mowbray - the club which he plied his trade for before moving to Hobart - in the second day of the Eagles' contest against Riverside.
The 23-year-old all-rounder has played some memorable knocks this season, with his 47 not out off 50 balls (including winning runs) at Bellerive Oval a crucial part of Tasmania's three-wicket Sheffield Shield victory against Queensland in which the Tigers scored 432 in the fourth innings.
But it was his most recent performance as captain for Cricket Tasmania Premier League side Lindisfarne which has the Eagles excited to bring him in.
As part of a big win against University, Freeman plundered 23 fours and four sixes in a 241-ball 228*.
"It was strange, I was thinking about it last night and when I looked back I was thinking, 'Gee that's pretty good', I never thought I'd get that high of a score," he said.
"To be out there and be just living in the moment was pretty cool."
With his batting as good as it's ever been, Freeman credited his exposure to domestic cricket and the Tigers' new batting coach, South African Michael Smith, for helping him improve.
"It's certainly come a long way and I've spoken to Michael about how even at the start of the year I probably wasn't giving myself enough credit and he spoke about if I just do that extra little bit then scores will come especially in Shield cricket," he said.
"If I'm able to face an extra few balls per innings, I can cause a bit of damage, so that's something I've worked on and something I've thought about a little bit and then I also got the reward [on Sunday], but it's been a long time coming."
He's also been a regular wicket-taker this season, whether it has been for Lindisfarne or Tasmania, having only failed to take a pole three times in 21 innings.
And it is his bowling that will be in demand by Mowbray, after they won the toss and batted first at Windsor Park and put on 230, largely thanks to John Hayes' patient 101 off 194 and teenager Brock Whitchurch's 61 off 132.
Winner of The Examiner's Junior Sports Award in 2018, the right-arm off-spinner said while he was feeling confident heading into the Riverside clash, he was aware of the weight that his name carries.
"I certainly do feel the pressure coming back because I think there's that extra expectation, it's always fun playing with different people that I get along with really well and I find myself relaxed with them, but the pressure's still certainly there."
With the Blues 1-16 at the end of the first day's play, Freeman said he had spoken to left-arm pace bowler James Storay for an update on how the pitch was playing and believed the Eagles were in a strong position.
"I think 230 is more than enough, and hopefully I can help out a bit, but there's some good quicks at Mowbray too, so hopefully we can do a bit more early, get a couple of early wickets and then see where I can help them out there."
Asked what he was looking forward to most about Saturday, the Tasmanian Tiger said he always loved returning to Mowbray and believed the Eagles will be his future home once he finishes up with state cricket.
"I've won a first-grade premiership there, my introduction to senior cricket was - I played a bit for George Town - but mainly it's been at Mowbray and I've always kept an eye on them and they've always supported me too," he said.
"They're always going to be there for me too, whatever happens down here, but eventually it will come to an end and they'll always be my first point of contact when I get back home."
Freeman averages 22 with the bat and 45 with the ball with the Tasmanian Tigers in the Sheffield Shield.
