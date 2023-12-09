Students saunter the streets of Launceston to celebrate graduation

A flock of students wearing black gowns and mortar boards strolled through the streets of Launceston to share the news: they're the latest graduation class.
The Town and Gown parade held on Friday, December 8 was full of Northern students who have competed their studies at the Launceston campus.
The Examiner photographer Craig George was on the streets to capture graduates celebrating the special occasion.
The University of Tasmania held three graduation ceremonies over Friday and Saturday.
Friday afternoon saw the College of Health and Medicine receive their degrees, while Saturday was conducted across two sessions.
The morning's ceremony recognised the College of Sciences and Engineering students, while the afternoon's College of Arts, Law and Education and College of Business and Economics capped off the ceremonies.
