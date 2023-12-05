Lack of clarity leaves long-term caravan park residents vulnerable

Long-term caravan park residents should have the same protections as other tenants, the Tenants' Union of Tasmania says.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said over the summer months, they often get called by long-term caravan park residents who were given less than 24 hours notice to vacate their home.
In many cases, he said tenants were told that they had no rights and had to leave despite having living in the property for many months, or even years.
"In these cases where the resident is renting a caravan or cabin and it is their principal place of residence, they are protected by Tasmanian law, but the lack of clarity means that many tenants feel that they have no choice but to move out," Mr Bartl said.
Tasmania's Residential Tenancy Act, which protects tenants, does not apply to any premise ordinarily used for holiday purposes.
It is understood long-term caravan park users could argue their caravan/home was long-term and therefore not for holiday purposes.
Mr Bartl said the tenants' union strongly believed that Tasmanian laws should follow Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
In those states, if residents have lived in the caravan park for 60 or 42 days respectively, they have the same protections as other tenants in relation to rent increases, bond and evictions.
The tenants' union isn't the only one wanting clearer laws.
Beauty Point Tourist Park managing director Josh Manticas has called for statewide legislation to better protect invisible homeless and caravan park operators.
On December 4, Housing and Construction Minister Nic Street said Homes Tasmania was committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing options.
The government was asked whether it would consider following other states to provide clarity to caravan park operators and vulnerable Tasmanians. Mr Street did not directly answer the question.
"We acknowledge that some Tasmanians who are doing it tough need our support, which is why we invest over $38 million a year on Specialist Homelessness Services," Mr Street said.
"There are innovative solutions that work to bring homes online as quickly as possible, like the ModHomes program, which delivers a minimum of 150 modular social houses statewide each year."
In August 2022, then Attorney-General Elise Archer said that she was intending to introduce legislation to modernise the definition of tenancies, including other forms of tenancies.
Opposition Housing Spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the state government wasn't doing enough.
"Planning regulations and the Residential Tenancy Act need to be fit for purpose and reflective of the current housing environment, and Labor is committed to reviewing these in addition to introducing a range of new housing measures if elected to government," Ms Haddad said.
"Just like the supply of housing, housing laws need to keep pace with community need and expectation and it's clear that right now neither is happening - all while people are in desperate need."
