'Dad was a legend': Premier mourning the death of his father Rick Rockliff

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has taken leave to mourn the death of his father well-known Latrobe identity Rick Rockliff.
It comes after Mr Rockliff announced the loss of his father on Facebook.
"On behalf of our family, we announce the passing of our dear dad, Rick," Mr Rockliff said.
"In our eyes, dad was a legend, a loyal, caring and proud dad, grandfather and loving husband of our gorgeous mum Gerry for over 55 years.
"We are so proud of all dad achieved across the fields of agriculture, local government, the arts and community service.
"Loved and remembered always Jeremy, Rachel, Bridget and Donald."
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said Mr Rockliff would take a short period of leave to mourn the loss of his father and be with his family.
"The Tasmanian Government extends our sincere condolences to Premier Jeremy Rockliff and his family following the sad passing of his father Rick Rockliff," Mr Ferguson said in a statement..
"Jeremy, together with his mother Gerry, and the extended Rockliff family are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
"Mr Rockliff has been a tower of strength for the North-West community for many decades and was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, farmer, and community member.
"Rick shared with me on the day of Jeremy's swearing in as Premier how proud he was of his son."
"Vale Rick Rockliff."
