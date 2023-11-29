Porte and Nesbitt join champions club with inspirational messages

She competed as a lightweight at numerous world championships, finishing fifth (2013) and third ('14) in the under-23 double scull, reached the A-final of the single scull in 2015, claimed a silver medal in the women's quad in 2017 before reverting back to the double scull in 2019 (when she and crewmate Sarah Pound narrowly missed Olympic qualification) and the single scull in 2022.