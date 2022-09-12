The most unconventional of sporting careers has received a somewhat fitting conclusion.
Last Thursday, in the Nottinghamshire market town of Mansfield, Richie Porte rolled in 92nd of 97 finishers on stage five of the Tour of Britain.
Stages six, seven and eight were subsequently cancelled following news of the Queen's death and, just like that, Porte's professional cycling career was officially over.
No fanfare, no recognition, no chance to savour that final kilometre.
After 905 race days across 14 years and six teams, featuring 135,477 competitive kilometres and countless more in training, 17 Grand Tours, six classics, 33 wins, 11,211 UCI ranking points across 23 countries from the hotbeds of France and Italy to the heat of Oman and UAE, 167 race days alongside Geraint Thomas, fractured scapula, pelvis and collarbones from 2016, '17 and '18 respectively, six Willunga Hill wins, two Olympic Games and 287,525 Instagram followers it was time for his other proud achievements, namely wife Gemma and kids Luca and Eloise.
Officially, the 37-year-old retires on December 31, but his meticulously updated procyclingstats.com profile states: "Upcoming participations: No races on program", and that will not change in the remaining three months of his last pro contract.
For a rider who always seemed to take the less travelled roads, it was an oddly appropriate anti-climax.
Having bypassed traditional pathways into the WorldTour to cut his teeth on the unforgiving European amateur circuit and turn pro at the relatively ancient age of 24, Porte went on to become (arguably) Australia's second-most successful cyclist behind Cadel Evans with a list of race wins (unarguably) bettered only by legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx.
And yet he snuck off into retirement and a family holiday on the Isle of Wight where the Tour of Britain was meant to have finished with minimal acknowledgement from a home-country media more interested in the latest Wayne Carey scandal, Nick Kyrgios tantrum, Aaron Finch duck or reliable end of season NRL misdemeanour.
To suggest Porte will be largely remembered for repeated Tour de France misfortune would be to overlook quite what he achieved in those 14 years.
Fortunately, the less preoccupied cycling media were there to fill the void.
CafeRoubaix tweeted: "Richie Porte retired at the age of 37. His palmares: 2x Paris-Nice, 2x Tour Down Under, Volta a Catalunya, Tour de Romandie, Giro del Trentino, Criterium du Dauphine, Tour de Suisse."
It overlooked his proudest, a Tour de France podium in 2020.
Peloton magazine recalled how Porte had categorically declared at the beginning of last year that he would retire at the end of this one.
"There was no reluctance, no hanging onto the edge of a closing door with the tips of his fingernails digging in, even though Porte has achieved some of his best victories in the "twilight" of his career," it said.
"He was sound with what was his decision, not a foregone conclusion decided for him through ailing form, the transfer market or want of a contract."
Rouleur magazine observed: "In Australia, Porte's final act hasn't received the public recognition befitting someone who has defined chapters of the nation's cycling history."
Eurosport gave Chris Froome a platform to thank Porte for supporting his 2013 and 2015 Tour de France victories.
"He was an amazing teammate to me through all the big tours that I was winning," said the Englishman, who came to Tasmania to train with Porte in 2014.
"But more than that, he's a good friend as well. He is just a good person who always says exactly how he's feeling."
Peloton magazine quoted Porte saying he was proud that Luca would just about "have memories of what his dad used to do before he was a fat, beer-swilling couch potato".
Before the Tour of Britain's premature conclusion, Cyclingnews quoted Porte saying he expected to be emotional on the final stage.
"It is a little bit sad, to be honest," he said. "As ready as you are for it, you realise just how many brilliant people there are in and around cycling."
INEOS Grenadiers, Porte's final employer and the team where he enjoyed some of his finest performances alongside Froome, Thomas and co., marked his retirement with a personal tribute video featuring his family at their Monaco home.
Explaining how he was looking forward to a simple life in Tassie, the former Hadspen schoolboy, Northern Tasmanian footy umpire and Launceston Aquatic Centre lifeguard appeared content with the course of his life both to date and into the future.
"It's one thing to turn professional but to make a career out of it for 13 years ... it's been a pretty incredible journey," he said.
"There's definitely going to be things I'm going to miss but there's a lot to look forward to.
"It will be nice to just go back to Australia and just chill, just enjoy life, take the kids to school and do normal things. It sounds weird, but I'm really looking forward to getting a dog."
Concluding the Cyclingnews interview, he added: "For me, it's the end of an era, I guess. I'm ready for retirement but at the same time, I know it's going to be a big shock and change.
"I've enjoyed my time as a professional athlete, I've a wife and two kids at home, it's time to spend a bit of my time with them."
Cycling's loss will be Gemma, Luca, Eloise and some dog's gain.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
