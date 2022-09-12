After 905 race days across 14 years and six teams, featuring 135,477 competitive kilometres and countless more in training, 17 Grand Tours, six classics, 33 wins, 11,211 UCI ranking points across 23 countries from the hotbeds of France and Italy to the heat of Oman and UAE, 167 race days alongside Geraint Thomas, fractured scapula, pelvis and collarbones from 2016, '17 and '18 respectively, six Willunga Hill wins, two Olympic Games and 287,525 Instagram followers it was time for his other proud achievements, namely wife Gemma and kids Luca and Eloise.