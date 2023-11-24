Travelways | December 2023 - January 2024

Tasmania may not always possess what a stereotypical summer is meant to be, but that doesn't mean that it's any less brilliant.
Though the weather can be wildly unpredictable, that shouldn't stop you from enjoying all of the summer activities that we have to offer.
Hey, with the help of daylight savings, you have even more time during the daylight hours to explore and participate in a plethora of activities and experiences.
We all know that we have a spectacular off-season, but it's the summer months when Tasmania really puts on a show.
The beaches are anxiously awaiting the return of swimmers, sun-bathers, picnic days and good times. Restaurants are excited about the salty sea air wafting through their doors.
Accommodations are already packed full of tourists wanting to see it all.
For this edition of Travelways, we've compiled what we believe to be some of the best experiences on offer in our great state.
Of course, there's no way to include them all, there are just too many to choose from.
Whether you've never been to Tasmania, you've travelled here a million times, or you're a lovely local wanting to enjoy the splendour of the island, I say, welcome.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
