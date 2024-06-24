Why Australians should be concerned about the state of our defence force

It's a good thing Australians have little care for our defence because otherwise we'd be ropeable.
Our observance of Anzac Day shows we respect those who have served.
But that does not equate to supporting our defence forces today or their ability to fulfill their mission of defending our national interests.
For the most part, it is reasonable to think Australians are ambivalent.
That's borne out by a Lowy Institute poll from last year, which found about as many of us would increase defence spending as would cut it.
This is an environment where the world - and our place in it - is increasingly uncertain.
China is continuing to assert its growing power.
While attempts are being made to heal a diplomatic rift, it has engaged in belligerent behaviour targeting not only its neighbours but also us.
Reported incidents include a Chinese fighter jet dropping flares dangerously close to a Royal Australian Navy helicopter.
It's not "hawkish" to talk about this.
What Australians should be concerned about is how woeful our defence preparedness is, and how successive governments have failed.
Big spending announcements - such as we have seen under the Albanese and Morrison governments - do not deliver capability.
They are promises; that's all.
Australia will not receive our first nuclear-powered submarine - if it happens - until early next decade.
Right now, our navy is struggling.
Last month, the first of the Anzac Class frigates was decommissioned without replacement.
That leaves us with 10 warships, and we never have all of those in the water together.
Both our two relatively new refuelling and resupply ships have broken down; one expected to be out of action for more than a year.
Of even greater concern, defence is failing across the board to meet recruitment targets.
New ships, aircraft, armoured vehicles and so forth will mean nothing if we cannot attract and retain the qualified personnel needed to keep them in service.
The problems go beyond funding.
There has been a chopping and changing of priorities, and hindsight has exposed some appallingly bad and wasteful decisions regarding major projects.
When our servicemen and women are sent in harm's way, they should have the right tools to do the job asked of them.
Our country owes them that.
Australians should care more about our defence forces, and we should hold our governments accountable.
