Importance of pokies reform cannot be forgotten as waiting game goes on

The delay in the state government's poker machine reform is no doubt disappointing.
It will be at least 18 months before a system to set mandatory loss limits for poker machines will be in place, pushing out the previous promised implementation date of the end of this year.
This system is based around a recommendation from the Tasmanian Liquor and Licensing Commission for pre-commitment, card-based gaming on poker machines.
It would see players being able to set their own loss limits or rely on loss limits of up to $100 a day, $500 a month, or $5000 a year. Limits could be higher though if a player could prove they could afford it.
There is logic around this delay though, because when you consider the importance of what is being introduced, this needs to be done right.
Maxgaming Holdings, which is developing the system, needs more time as it has encountered "several challenges" and needs to develop technology to deal with these.
However, this cannot be something that we can be waiting on forever, considering the damage that can be inflicted via the pokies.
If there are any further delays though, the avoidance of implementing any further harm reduction measures, such as bet limits on poker machines or reducing spin speeds, will not be as easily accepted.
Addiction is a disease, and poker machines are one of the outlets where this is demonstrated quite prominently.
According to Treasury data, $77.3 million was lost on Tasmanian poker machines in the first five months of this year.
On top of this, TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone last week said that it was estimated that the extra wait would result in Tasmanians losing an additional $189.1 million to poker machines.
The importance of a system like this hits very close home in the North-West Coast.
A recent report from Anglicare highlighted that there were 64 poker machines per 10,000 people on the North-West and West coasts, with those in the region seeking help for gambling problems doubled in 2022-23.
It is figures such as these that will ensure all eyes will be on the government to ensure that this next deadline can be achieved.
