Plibersek's stinky move suggests Labor is happy to sacrifice Tassie jobs

Jobs are hard currency in any deal where politics is a factor.
Governments will throw money at big business if it means more voters will find themselves in work.
Similarly, the threat of job losses can be a strong bargaining chip when seeking concessions.
The Australian government is playing the jobs card right now in a dispute with the state-owned TasPorts over the future of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD).
And, frankly, it stinks.
This week, a letter from federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to Premier Jeremy Rockliff was leaked to the media.
There are no prizes for guessing that her office did the leaking - it's become standard practice.
Ms Plibersek is trying to lean on the state government to intervene in the negotiations with TasPorts.
Implied, rather directly, is that if a deal cannot be reached then Hobart may no longer be retained as the home of the Antarctic Division.
The row is over the need to redevelop a wharf to support the division's ship, the RSV Nuyina.
Ms Plibersek effectively accuses TasPorts of trying to gouge the federal government.
For its part, TasPorts says: "It is misleading to attempt to compare what AAD pays today for a wharf that is end of life, to the costs of a fit for purpose bespoke design with a dedicated facility. They are two very different propositions."
CEO Anthony Donald charged the federal government and the AAD with "avoiding commercial negotiations", and he took aim at "leaks that contain misleading and inaccurate sums".
Like any negotiation, what's fair likely lies somewhere between what each side wants.
As any companies would, they should be able to sit down and come to an agreement.
What should not be happening, however, is political pressure being brought to bear on one party, including threats by a federal minister to deprive Tasmania of something that belongs here.
Ms Plibersek's attempt to save Canberra money would hit the state budget if it means TasPorts is not able to deliver a commercial return or, worse, needs to be subsidised.
That she is prepared to threaten our jobs is a disgrace.
What do you think? You can have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below or by email to letters@theadvocate.com.au
