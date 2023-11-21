The Examinersport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
McKercher out to 'squash' Tasmanian return, become Kangaroo for life

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
November 21 2023 - 3:38pm
Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs) and Colby McKercher (North Melbourne) are chomping at the bit to get their AFL careers started. Picture by Phillip Biggs
"I got drafted today and someone already asked me if I was looking forward to going home and playing for Tassie and I'm like, 'seriously?'."

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

