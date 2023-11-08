Health service condemned by daughter of woman who died while ramped

The daughter of a woman who died after waiting almost eight hours for a bed at the Launceston General Hospital has condemned the Tasmanian Health Service (THS) after "no changes have been made" nearly 15 months on.
Stella Jennings spoke at the House of Assembly Select Committee inquiry on transfer of care delays on Wednesday, November 8, in Launceston.
Mrs Jennings said that since her mother Anne Pedler died, she hoped critical issues in patient care would change.
"It's been 15 months now since my mum passed away after she spent almost eight hours with ambulance services in the emergency department," she said.
"While there is nothing we can do to make her come back to us, I think that she would have wanted her death to be a catalyst for change.
"So that other families don't have to go through what we've been through."
After Mrs Pedler's death, the THS conducted a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report.
Following this, Mrs Jennings said the LGH chief executive, the LGH assistant medical director, and the Ambulance Tasmania chief executive sat down with her and her husband at the hospital and went through the report with them.
"It was quite overwhelming," she said.
"When we went to the hospital that morning, we thought my mother's death was something that could just happen; there was nothing else that could have been done.
"When we left the hospital, we were devastated. We realised she didn't have to die."
Mrs Jennings said it wasn't until the coroner's report was released that the severity of issues that led to her mother's death became apparent.
"They didn't make a lot of those really critical issues transparent to us," she said.
"And it really wasn't until the coroner's report came down, some months later, that we began to understand the breadth and the severity of the issues and failures that ultimately led to my mum's death."
In Coroner Robert Webster's findings, he reported that while pathology tests were run, a CT scan of the pulmonary arteries was requested but not performed.
Mrs Jennings said she questioned why 24-hour pathology and radiology services could not be employed.
Mrs Jennings said at a subsequent meeting with the hospital chief executive and the health minister, she was told there was no subsequent timeframe for when she would get an answer.
"They said the matter was adequately addressed," Mrs Jennings said.
"However, there's just been no progress made in terms of 24-hour pathology or radiology.
"We're still in the same place that we were a few three months ago when my mum passed away."
Mrs Jennings said she didn't understand why no progress had been made.
"It was agreed that at that meeting, that they would look into the reasons behind why those services weren't available," she said.
"This conversation happened just after the almost billion dollar stadium sports stadium had just been announced.
"I don't think the public, and certainly not our family, would like to hear about budgetary restrictions being the barrier given that."
