Premier Jeremy Rockliff has indicated he may back a Greens' call for an inquiry into ambulance ramping if its terms of reference included health areas covered by the federal government, such as doctors and aged care facilities.
His move to tentatively back Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff came in response to criticism from Labor in Question Time on Tuesday and claims that government health failures have resulted in seen nine coronial inquest findings against the Launceston General Hospital in six years.
The latest coronial finding was into the death of 71-year-old Kings Meadows woman Anne Pedler who died last year after being held in an ambulance at the hospital for eight hours due to the lack of available beds.
Dr Woodruff said the practice of ambulance ramping was "out of control" in Tasmania, and called for a inquiry into the matter on Monday.
"Only a few years ago ambulance ramping was fairly rare in our hospitals, but that situation has rapidly got worse," she said.
"Now, two out of five people who go to hospital in an ambulance end up being ramped - for an average of two hours."
Premier Rockliff said he welcomed input of new ideas, but said any inquiry would need to look at broader health issues.
"I am interested in Dr Woodruff's proposal," he said.
"We are willing to look favourably in supporting that. We may make some amendments that would ensure it covers the whole spectrum beyond hospital discharge.
"It needs to look at the whole system, because while we are investing in our acute care system and in our paramedics, we also have to look at the whole area of access and flow from pre-000.
"And what I am talking about there is primary care and GP services, that is a federal responsibility, and also beyond discharge when it comes to finding beds for aged care and people with disabilities.
"These are responsibilities of the federal government and the federal government needs to step up here."
Earlier in the first Question Time, Opposition leader Rebecca White criticised the premier's record on managing the state's health system.
"The health system has gone from bad to worse on your watch, and last week, we saw the most tragic example of your failure," Ms White said, referring to the death of Mrs Pedler.
"The coroner found she had received sub-standard care and that her chances of survival would have been significantly increased had she received the care she needed.
"This is the ninth coronial finding that has been made against the LGH in just the past six years, including two cases involving the deaths of infants.
Mr Rockliff said the government was taking steps to reduce ramping, by increase the number of paramedics, and making 97 paramedics that were on short-term contracts permanent.
Responding to Mr Rockliff's tentative backing of her inquiry proposal, Dr Woodruff said she wanted to keep the proposed process focussed on issues within control of the state government.
"There are specific things we can do in relation to ramping in Tasmania by the state government.
"We don't want to have an inquiry that wastes Tasmanians' time talking about issues that are outside of the scope what the state government can achieve," she said.
