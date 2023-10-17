There is no such thing as a "typical" day when you're a paramedic.
But in her four years with Ambulance Tasmania, paramedic Nicole Johnson said she has been called out to numerous cases of chest pain in Northern Tasmania.
"It's almost always a daily occurrence," she said.
"Often, it is a heart attack. Sometimes it is something else.
"But for every patient and the loved ones around them, it is always a scary experience."
Recognising the warning signs of a heart attack and calling Triple Zero (000) straight away can mean the difference between life and death.
However, Ms Johnson said that people often put off calling an ambulance because they are either unsure of their symptoms or don't think they're at risk.
"Often, we will go out to people who have put off calling us [Triple Zero] for so long," she said.
"They'll have chest pain, and they will call us hours and hours later because they feel like they're wasting our time or think they don't need an ambulance.
"But it's really important that if they are having any of those symptoms, they call an ambulance straight away."
A heart attack occurs when the heart is deprived of oxygen due to a blockage in one of the coronary arteries that supplies blood to the heart.
Early treatment can save a life and limit the amount of damage to your heart muscle, and the pre-hospital care provided by a paramedic plays a vital role in this process.
Ms Johnson said pre-hospital care includes restoring blood flow to the heart to reduce the risk of heart failure or death.
"Our role as a paramedic is to start the process of care. That sometimes involves medications that can slow the progression of a heart attack," Ms Johnson said.
"So, when someone is having a heart attack, it allows us to transmit a picture of an ECG - a tracing of their electrical activity of the heart.
"We can then notify the hospital we are going to so they can start to get their resources prepared and allow the patient to get where they need to go as quickly as possible."
Ms Johnson said if someone was experiencing the signs of a heart attack - including chest pain, dizziness, nausea, sweating or shortness of breath - then it was vital they get to hospital.
"If someone thinks they are experiencing a heart attack, they shouldn't hesitate to call Triple Zero," she said.
