Each Cricket North team will have club debutants on Saturday to mark what shapes up as an enticing opening to the one-day competition.
South Launceston will blood 16-year-old Jack Crane, a right-arm off-spin bowler.
He's the reigning Cedric Knight Medallist which is South's club-wide best and fairest.
It means South will have two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds in Saturday's team to face Mowbray at Invermay Park.
Jack French is also 16 while Oliver Knowles and Riley Donlon are 17.
The Knights will also debut middle-order batter Mitchell Cheesman and left-arm seamer George McAdam.
The combination of youth and experience has captain Jeremy Jackson up-and-about.
"Our youth has been building steadily over the last few years and a lot of these young guys are really starting to look every bit the first-grade cricketers," he said.
"I'm really excited by that mixed with a few senior guys coming in that will be fantastic around the group as well."
Former South Launceston players Sisitha Jayasinghe and Ian Labrooy will make their first-grade debuts for Westbury.
The reigning champions take on Riverside who have a debutant of their own with tall, swing bowler Ben Hann selected for the match at Windsor Park.
Mowbray will blood all-rounder Lachlan Rowlands who captain Luke Scott said had made the move up from Glenorchy for work and university.
"He will mainly play a role for us with the bat but does give us another option in the spin department," he said.
Onlookers will be keen to see how Jayasinghe and Labrooy go in their first outing for the Shamrocks.
They were among the competition's best players last season.
All-rounder Jayasinghe has been named to wicket-keep as well.
According to PlayHQ, he hit 32 from 36 balls, including four boundaries, during a two-day win against Launceston last year.
READ MORE:
His best bowling figures of 4-33 came against Westbury.
Meanwhile, Labrooy, one of the competition's highest-rated spinners, tore through Launceston with 4-4 from six overs in a two-dayer earlier this year.
So what influence will they have now they've joined the reigning premiers?
Captain Daniel Murfet spoke of how they would help the club in their pursuit of another successful season.
"Over the last couple of years, we've probably struggled across first and second grade with our depth and they're going to help put more pressure on spots now," he said.
"So they'll certainly be a part of our first-grade set up and I know Sisco is (Jayasinghe) a damaging batter, that can also bowl and he's even wicket-kept a bit before.
"So he's a very versatile player we can use in many different aspects.
"He fields really well which is something that's going to add a lot for us.
"And he's also done some leadership stuff at South before so he's a quality human to have around not only as a cricketer but also as a leader."
Murfet is looking forward to seeing how Labrooy and last season's star Kieren Hume combine.
Hume was named player of the match in the two-day grand final for his incredible performance which featured 7-33 and 3-31 as well as 42 runs.
"Ian is a really crafty bowler and I think he's been in some team of the years in the NTCA before with his spinners and he can be a little bit tricky to face with his variations," Murfet said.
"So he's going to complement Kieren really nicely with the ball and we were probably a bit low in the spin stocks last year with losing Michael Lukic the year before so I reckon they're going to bowl some really good spells together."
