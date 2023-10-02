The state cabinet make-up has changed again for the second time in just over two months with senior minister Guy Barnett named the state's new Attorney-General.
With a Masters in law and experience in his 20s working in the United States as a lawyer as well as 15 years' experience as a parliamentarian, it is expected Mr Barnett will bring vast practical knowledge to the cabinet table as the state's first law officer.
Mr Barnett will retain the health portfolio which he was appointed to in the last cabinet reshuffle in late July and will take on the justice portfolio.
The reallocation of ministerial portfolios follows the sensational resignation of former Attorney-General Elise Archer last Friday after it was revealed she made a disparaging remark about victim-survivors in a text message to staff.
She has since said the remark related to her brother, a victim-survivor himself, who she claimed has made derogatory claims about herself in the media.
Mr Rockliff said when he became aware of the text on Thursday afternoon, he met with Ms Archer on Friday morning and asked her to tender her resignation from cabinet.
She did so and also resigned from the Liberal party as well.
Ms Archer remains undecided whether she will resign from parliament or sit on the crossbench.
Windermere Liberal MLC Nick Duigan appeared to be the clear winner in the newest cabinet reshuffle and will receive a 70-per-cent loading on his base parliamentarian salary - or about $100,000 - as the newest member of state cabinet.
He will have his work cut out for him, however, through taking over the significant energy portfolio from Mr Barnett.
Mr Duigan will also take on the parks, heritage and small business portfolios.
He said he was ready to take on the extra work, particularly in relation to the renewable energy sector.
Madeleine Ogilvie will now be the minister responsible for corrections, workplace safety, consumer affairs and arts.
Ms Archer was recently appointed Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly after Nic Street relinquished the role.
The role will now be undertaken by Felix Ellis.
