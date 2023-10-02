The Examiner
Guy Barnett to serve as Tasmania's new Attorney-General

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:12pm
Senior government minister Guy Barnett has held a variety of ministerial roles since he was elected to state parliament in 2014.
The state cabinet make-up has changed again for the second time in just over two months with senior minister Guy Barnett named the state's new Attorney-General.

