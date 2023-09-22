The Examiner
Home/Life & Style/Life

Welcome to the October-November 2023 edition of Travelways

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:50pm, first published September 22 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring has well and truly begun. Picture by Luke Tscharke
Spring has well and truly begun. Picture by Luke Tscharke

Winter is cosy and comfortable - but spring is finally here!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe is living and working on the lands of the Kaurna people. She has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

More from Life
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.