Last chance to honour so many Vietnam veterans on such a scale

Updated August 20 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:54am
The moving commemoration to mark 50 years since the withdrawal of the last Australian troops from Vietnam was almost certainly the last chance to honour so many surviving veterans on such a scale.

