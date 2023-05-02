57.74 seconds around a 400-metre track.
It's an incredible effort for a 13-year-old and Chanel Charles keeps wiping seconds off her personal best.
The time won her gold in the under-14 girls' 400m at the recent Australian Little Athletics Championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
"I was a little nervous going into the race because I knew I had the fastest qualifier and that was a little bit of pressure knowing if I did my best I could come out with the win," she said.
"When I won, I was really relieved and happy to have won my first gold medal at a national competition."
The young gun, who took 0.1 seconds off her personal best, explained her tactics during the dash.
"In the first 150m, the girl on my inside lane came up on me really quickly, she had already overtaken me 100m into the race," she said.
"Instead of going out with her I raced my own race and came through in the backend."
Charles also claimed bronze in the under-14 girls' 200m hurdles in 29.15 seconds.
She only started the hurdles recently and is enjoying the challenge.
"Some people are afraid of the hurdles because they're afraid to hit them but I find them really fun," she said.
"It definitely adds a bit of thrill to your average 200m."
The teenager set new Little Athletics Tasmanian state records in both events.
The South Launceston Little Athletics member also placed fifth in the 800m.
Her success came after she won silver in the under-14 girls' 400m at All Schools in December.
Charles, who is coached by Liz Gray and Fay Denholm, wants to take her athletics as far as she can.
"I'm really enjoying athletics and I hope to in the future continue with it," she said.
"Hopefully, I'll be able to qualify for a Commonwealth Games or maybe even for the Olympics when it comes to Brisbane in a few years' time."
She has more competition to look forward to in coming months.
"I'm now switching over to cross-country season in which I hope to place in the top three at All Schools," she said.
Team Tasmania finished the weekend with nine medals, including four gold, three silver and two bronze.
Devonport Little Athletics Club's Sophie Thompson claimed bronze in the under-15 girls' multi-class 100m.
Burnie Little Athletics Club's Sianna Adkins won the under-13 girls' javelin and claimed silver with the under-13 girls' 4x100m relay.
Tasmania was also the winner of the Dick Healey Trophy, which is awarded to the small states team (TAS and ACT) with the overall highest points in the Australian Teams Championships.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
