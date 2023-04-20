Five-time premiership-playing favourite son Joe Groenewegen is finally set for life membership at Launceston Football Club.
The 31-year-old ruck will bring up game 150 on Saturday, which qualifies him for life membership, as the Blues face Clarence at Bellerive Oval. He said reaching the milestone will mean "a lot".
"In the first few years as a kid, it was really a place to come and just be away from everything else," Groenewegen said.
"I always felt accepted at the Launnie Football Club no matter how old I was, I came here when I was 12 years old, played senior footy when I was 16 years old and it was just somewhere I always felt like I belonged."
Following close mate Tom Holmes to the Blues in grade 6, Groenewegen debuted at 16 and played in the Blues' 2008 NTFL premiership and the 2011 TSL flag before joining the army in 2016.
He returned in 2020, which he described as "an easy decision", following a phone call with coach Mitch Thorp and has since played in the club's 2020-22 three-peat - winning the Darrel Baldock Medal for best on ground in 2021.
"In 2008, my first one in my first year, I didn't know I was playing until I was on the bus that morning," he said.
"It was me or Cam Downie and I found out I was the 22nd bloke picked, which I don't care, that was great and it was fantastic - the first one is always amazing.
"When we went to the State League [in 2009], we had high expectations on us and we struggled with those and then in the third year we finally cracked it in 2011 and it felt amazing.
"2021 [is a major highlight] because I did manage to get best on ground. It's not about the individual accolades but you want to perform well on the biggest game and that's proof that you did it, which makes you feel good."
While a plethora of experienced Blues departed Windsor Park this season, Groenewegen - who is a groundsman at UTAS Stadium and Invermay Park - stayed put.
With the reigning premiers sitting at 2-0 after their first two games, Groenewegen sees potential within their new-look squad, of which he is a vice-captain alongside Ryan Tyrrell.
"This group of kids are young but they've actually been part of the system the whole time," he said.
"We've been very lucky to have the senior squad we've had and that senior squad did a lot of hard work to get there but this group was just underneath doing the same work, just not quite cracking in - a lot of these blokes would have played senior footy at any other club, it's just how good we were.
"I've looked at it and I thought we're still going to be very competitive, I believe we're going to be right up there, I wouldn't come back at this age if I didn't think we were going to be successful."
When asked who he would like to thank as he reached the 150-game mark, the former Tassie Mariner was quick to shine a light on the Blues' volunteers.
"I think as you get older you realise clubs don't just run on their own," Groenewegen said. "As a kid, you hear that and you understand it but you don't really understand it.
"Coming back the second time, I've really tried to talk to all the life members, all the boys at the bar, the ladies that cook dinner every Thursday and they all know - I tell them every week thank you and give them all hugs.
"But I just think it gets ignored, especially in this day and age, how hard the volunteers work to make your club run. You're only a custodian here, you're not here very long, they've been here for generations and generations of football teams."
Thorp was quick to pay tribute to Groenewegen, describing him as a "great human being".
Both coach and player touched on their contrasting styles of leadership, with Thorp described as "the big bad wolf" and Groenewegen "the cuddler".
"We bounce off each other nicely," Thorp said.
"Myself and [co-captain] Jobi Harper are the same types of leader - we are pretty firm when players make errors and Joe is the one that gives them a cuddle.
"It's important to have good cop, bad cop in any leadership structure and he plays that role for me."
The pair didn't have much to do with each other according to Groenewegen before the ruck returned to the Blues in 2020 but Thorp was pivotal in bringing him back to the club.
Since then, they've developed a relationship full of respect, with Groenewegen returning to full fitness across his second stint at the Blues.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
