An action-packed last quarter saw ladder-leaders Kingborough steal victory off Launceston at Twin Ovals, defeating the Blues 9.10 (64) to 9.6 (60).
Max Collidge was the hero for the Tigers, kicking the last two goals of the game deep into the match to get the win after they trailed by 18 points at three-quarter-time.
Recently re-signed Launceston coach Mitch Thorp had plenty of positives to take out of the match, but ultimately described the loss as a "painful" one.
"We got ourselves in a winning position and I don't want to say we couldn't hold on because that's probably why we lost, we went into self-preservation mode and tried to hold on to a win rather than continue to put the foot down," he said.
"It's hard to articulate because I'm really proud of the group as Jake Hinds, Dylan Riley and Jobi Harper all didn't play.
"So to have the age demographic we did and to perform the way we did for 95 per cent of the game, I'm super impressed and super proud but we just let ourselves down in really critical moments in the last quarter."
The sides were unable to be split at the first break before the Blues took a one-goal lead into half-time. They held Kingborough goalless in the third quarter to lead by 18 goals before the two teams doubled their goal intake in the final quarter.
Former first-round AFL draftee Kieran Lovell showed why Thorp called him the best midfielder in the competition earlier this week as he shrunk the margin nine minutes into the quarter.
He shimmied around several opponents and kicked Kingborough's first of the half and almost had another fantastic moment later in the term before it was touched on the line.
Blues skipper Brodie Palfreyman also kicked a crucial captain's goal later in the quarter but Collidge's second and third for the day proved to be too much for the Blues.
They went forward with around a minute to go but were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.
"There were a lot of upset young men, which sounds sadistic but it's nice to see that the boys are starting to understand what's required at this level and we're progressing quite rapidly but ultimately weren't quite good enough for long enough," Thorp said.
Whilst it's a painful lesson, it's all part of maturing as a very different squad to what we've had in the last four seasons.- Launceston coach Mitch Thorp
"Whilst it hurts now, the season is well and truly alive and that's probably my job as coach to pick the boys up, lick our wounds and perform at that level every week."
Similar to last week's performance against Lauderdale, Launceston's effort-based statistics impressed their coach, with an "astronomical" amount of tackles.
The "strong character" of the Blues was described as the most pleasing part of the performance, as Isaac Hyatt, Jamieson House, Palfreyman and Lockie Presnell all finished with two goals.
Hyatt and Liam Jones put in another strong showing up forward, while House impressed through the middle and Sam Foley continued to grow down back.
"I thought the cohesion of the team for the most part was the most pleasing thing where we're developing roles for individuals and skill sets that we've got to use," Thorp said.
"The positives are we get some firepower back next week along with some top-end talent as well so there's an exciting period ahead but certainly a really disappointing last five minutes in today's game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.