The countdown to the WBBL's Coastal return is well and truly underway, and preparations at Latrobe Recreation Ground are ramping up.
The Hurricanes will play two games at the Coastal ground next Tuesday and Wednesday - the first WBBL matches in the region since 2019.
Preparations for the games have been going on for some months now, according to Demons' president Kim Bennett, who was grateful for the opportunity to bring the game back to the Coast.
"We've got great facilities and we've hosted other games in the past, not of this level though," Bennett said.
"Cricket Tasmania know what the ground can cater for and the Latrobe Council has been great too.
"We're a small organisation and to get a game of this class and magnitude to a regional centre, let's hope people come out and watch."
It is hoped that the games, which will be played at 3pm, will attract between 1000 to 2500 people.
The projected attendance has prompted the cricket club to join forces with the football club - a move Bennett believed would deliver the best experience.
"The only way we could do it as a cricket club is to do it with the football club, and it's great that we can do that," he said.
"There's not a great deal in it for the clubs but we just hope we'll get a good couple of days.
"I think we'll end up with about 20 volunteers from our club, and at least half of them are taking days off work without pay to do it.
"It's pretty exciting for the community, and for the fact that it's encouraging women to play."
The WBBL games will be the first played on the Latrobe wicket this summer, with the Demons' first-grade side not drawing a home game in the opening rounds of the Greater Northern Cup.
However, according to Bennett, the club had just one focus between now and the games getting underway.
"There's a lot of wishing and hoping with the weather because it hasn't been terribly kind to us of late," he said.
"We have a grant to redo our outdoor nets but the weather has thrown us around a bit."
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.