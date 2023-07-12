The Examiner
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Good News

Tassie Tigers call-up for Oliver Stebbings after national champs win

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 13 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

July has been a month to remember for Oliver Stebbings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.