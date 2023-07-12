July has been a month to remember for Oliver Stebbings.
The 17-year-old was a member of Tasmania's national championship-winning under-18s hockey side, was named player of the tournament and has now been selected in the Tassie Tigers' 30-man training squad.
The prospect of senior promotion alongside the likes of Eddie Ockenden, Tim Deavin, Joshua Beltz and Jack Welch is an exciting one.
"It gives me the opportunity to train the group and hopefully the next step is to make the 22 which gets picked from that and then play a game," he said.
"Being able to train with people that I've looked up to when I've grown up is just special and to now be on the same level as them is just unreal."
The Tigers will train two nights a week for several months ahead of their first game in October as Stebbings hopes to survive the squad's cut.
His national championships campaign, which saw the under-18s go through undefeated en route to the gold medal, would have done those hopes no harm.
"It's special, it's something that only some people can say that they've done," he said on winning the player of the tournament award.
"It's just setting in that we got gold and it's pretty unbelievable really. We gelled well together during the tournament and we've grown up playing junior state hockey together as a group, which is really good.
"We've hit a peak and played the best tournament we could have."
The Launceston City product moved to Hobart in December alongside mum Lynette and brother Alastair, who also represented Tasmania in the under-15 championships this year.
That has meant a new school - Guilford Young College - and a full-time role for the North-West Graduates in the Southern-based premier league.
Stebbings has been able to use his main strength of passing and being able to find his teammates as the NWG sit second on the ladder with six wins, four draws and two losses.
"I think I've stepped up as one of the better players in competition, which has been pretty good and to be able to excel and have a strong season is really good," he said.
"We're doing well as a team which is exciting so hopefully, we can go all the way."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
