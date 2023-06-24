The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

TSL: Glenorchy push Launceston to the limit on damp KGV

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston skipper Brodie Palfreyman was his side's best. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston skipper Brodie Palfreyman was his side's best. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston coach Mitch Thorp "wasn't surprised" as his reigning premiers were fully pushed to their limit by seventh-placed Glenorchy on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.