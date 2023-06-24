Launceston coach Mitch Thorp "wasn't surprised" as his reigning premiers were fully pushed to their limit by seventh-placed Glenorchy on Saturday.
With a plethora of Blues stars on the sidelines, Josh Arnold's Magpies came within a kick of their first win in almost two years to the day - going down 7.9 (51) to 7.6 (48).
"We made some pretty long-term decisions during the week to make sure our few of our older guys could regenerate a little bit and get a bit healthier," Thorp, who didn't play on Saturday, said.
"Joe Groenewegen didn't play, obviously Ryan Tyrrell didn't play, one of our younger, better players for the year Campbell Atkins was rested [after a concussion a fortnight ago] and obviously Jobi [Harper] is still suspended.
"We knew it was going to be a bit of a grind and when we got to the ground, it was fairly damp as well, so to be honest, it was just pleasing to get out of the game with a win either side of a bye last week and then a bye next week."
It was a tight contest all day as the scores were level at quarter-time, before the Blues led by two at the main break and 10 at the final one.
The Magpies certainly made the reigning premiers work for the victory and had their chances to take it themselves, with several shots hitting the post and missed altogether.
With several big names on the sidelines, Thorp looked to his leaders - Brodie Palfreyman and Jake Hinds - to get them out of trouble - and they did.
Hinds kicked two majors and spent plenty of minutes in the midfield, while Palfreyman thrived in the less-than-ideal conditions.
"Palf had 31 disposals and 17 tackles, 17 tackles is an enormous number, and Jake Hinds had nine clearances," he said. "We were pretty reliant on those two lads to put the boys on the back and they did a great job.
"The numbers were pretty significant in our way that we had a lot of inside-50s, we had a lot of time in the front half but it was just a really dour affair.
"Anytime we got a goal or two ahead, we would do something silly and let them back in the game but it was just nice to to get the four points."
Sitting in third spot with a win-loss record of 6-4, Thorp admitted he was unsure of the side's future prospects but was definitely optimistic leading into a period of five home games in the last eight.
"We've certainly got a long-term view to try and get cherry ripe at the right time of year, albeit while still winning games along the way," he said. "We think there's probably some teams ahead of us at the minute but there was in some of our campaigns previously.
"We're very lucky with Zac Young, our physio, who is really managing our group to be potentially the healthiest and fittest when the whips are cracking.
"Hopefully we get some guys in the state side this week that can represent the club and state really strongly."
