North Launceston start well to defeat North Hobart at UTAS Stadium

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 24 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Brad Cox-Goodyer speaks to his team at three-quarter-time. Picture by Josh Partridge
An eight goal to none opening term set the platform for North Launceston's 17.21 (123) to 9.4 (58) win over North Hobart despite the Demons' valiant second-half effort.

