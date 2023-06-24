An eight goal to none opening term set the platform for North Launceston's 17.21 (123) to 9.4 (58) win over North Hobart despite the Demons' valiant second-half effort.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer kicked four goals in the first and finished with six, but they didn't have it all their own way later in the match as the Demons showed some fight. "I thought our first quarter was exceptional, probably the best footy we've played all year," he said.
"We kicked 8.2, it obviously helps when you're accurate because then we kicked 2.8 in the second quarter and the game could have been pretty ugly at half-time if we'd kicked straight.
"Just after half-time, they changed a few things up and we just weren't able to adapt defensively. We were still scoring but so were they and it was just a game of ping pong - everyone was scoring and it was pretty free-flowing.
"That happened the last time we played them, so we should've adapted a bit better on defence."
The first quarter was electric as Cox-Goodyer had a goal in the first minute and his second within seven.
Brandon Leary and a magnificent running checkside from Oscar Mansell found the sticks before Cox-Goodyer's third major as the result looked ominous early doors.
Mansell slotted one from the other pocket later in the term before fellow small Will Manshanden one-upped him minutes later and Cox-Goodyer finished the quarter with his classic running left boot.
However, they weren't able to sustain the level for the whole day, as inaccuracy crept in.
Cox-Goodyer nailed his fifth early before North Hobart got the board through Josch Bingham nine minutes into the quarter.
The Demons posed more of a threat in the second, going forward on several occasions for minimal reward until Leary made them pay with his second for the day.
Coming out of the main break with a 10.10 (70) to 1.2 (8) lead, the Bombers didn't take long to extend it through Harvey Griffiths and Cox-Goodyer's sixth.
However, North Hobart showed some fight and didn't go away, kicking back-to-back majors for the first time in the contest as Bingham kicked his second and David Monks booted one from the square.
Stand-in skipper Jack McCulloch made it three in a row and Tyler McGinniss added another for four as the Demons shrunk the margin to 51 points.
After missing a set-shot, Leary got on the end of an errant spoil and snapped a goal to break the Demons' streak before Jack Aherne, North Hobart's Dom White and Griffiths kicked goals to end the quarter in a flurry.
North Hobart continued their form into the fourth as goals to Will Groom and Nick Jackson (two) made it eight of the last 12 goals for the Demons, while Griffiths' third and Aherne's second ended the game on a small high for the Bombers.
Letting the Demons back into the contest was something that disappointed the Bombers' coach, with ruthlessness a major theme through the week.
"It seemed like a really good chance for us to put four quarters together, which we haven't done all year and we didn't do today, which is disappointing," he said.
"If we're going to go all the way, we're going to have to play four quarters and we didn't do that today but to North Hobart's credit, they changed a few things up and it worked for them, so we've just got to learn from it."
On a positive note, Mansell's two-goal performance caught the coach's eye as he made the game his for the second time this season. "He probably didn't get much of the footy but his defensive tackling was really good, especially in the first half - I thought he was exceptional," he said.
"Alex [Lee], as always, was on top in the middle and Harvey Griffiths gave us a real target, kicking three as well. Our defenders Mitch Nicholas, Declen Chugg and Harry Bayles gave us some real drive out of the back half so they were really good as well."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
