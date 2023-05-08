According to the website weatherzone.com.au, among Australia's major cities, only Adelaide gets less annual rainfall than Hobart with the Tasmanian capital's 612.2mm about half that of Sydney (1213.4mm) and yet McLachlan has made no suggestion of needing a roof on the SCG. Meanwhile, Canberra is the coldest capital but again the AFL is only too happy to pander to mainland stereotypes and impose ridiculous and ludicrously-wasteful conditions on a Premier so star-struck that he managed to forget the names of both the AFL boss and the Prime Minister.