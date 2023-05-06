At first glance it looked exactly like the carte blanche presented when you are not receiving a carte blanche at all.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan's three conditions looked far from leaving much leeway for anything other than the exterior design of the stadium that Tasmania has to have.
Just why a stakeholder contributing just 1.05 per cent of the total currently-anticipated construction costs gets to put any conditions on the build is, of itself, a fascinating reflection of how it has all come to this.
Let's assume that the stadium is now a fait accompli - even though it needs planning approval from either the Hobart City Council or the Tasmanian Parliament - neither of which is a shoo-in.
One of the key eventual users recommending a minimum spectator capacity is not unreasonable.
Placing corporate hospitality infrastructure at the head of the stadium's needs should surprise no-one for it is almost certainly what the AFL's pursuit of the edifice has always been about.
It would be an interesting exercise to see whether $15 million comes close to meeting that need.
And then of course there is the roof - which the AFL says is a fundamental requirement. European sports administrators and event organisers are humoured that, even with its winter climate, Tasmania needs an enclosed roof for a sport that was developed to be played in the cooler months of the year.
The latest news is that the roof will be fixed. It's hard to imagine that such an engineering feat can be achieved with the overall build for $700 million - especially when the Prime Minister's version of the funding arrangements includes a delivery of a range of components for the entire precinct.
For all the other multi uses that are touted for the stadium, do we want a fixed roof - on sunny days in the middle of summer or during Tasmania's exquisite autumn period? Just be clear - it's not going to be possible to open a fixed roof to provide the flexibility of, say, Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.
Is this really necessary for the really wet or cold day that might come along on any of the seven days each year that an AFL match is going to be played at Macquarie Point?
If there's a fear of cold nights in the winter months, the answer is simple - don't schedule any AFL games at night at that time of year.
But back to the assumption that Tasmania has been hoodwinked into having a stadium with a roof.
McLachlan has revealed his greener side by not imposing what would have been an obvious fourth condition - that the playing surface would have to be natural grass.
He was keen to throw in the sustainability word when emphasising that there are only three conditions on the stadium's design and construction.
Suddenly this possibility starts to make the whole thing a much more reasonable proposition.
An artificial surface removes many concerns and costs of how to grow and keep a grass infield in good shape under a fixed roof.
It would also be a massive cost saver not only in daily maintenance but in protection and remediation every time the infield is used for the many much vaunted live entertainment acts that we are told will be heading to the new stadium.
But it provides the possibility of making the stadium attractive to other uses - not currently even considered.
An artificial surface would, for example, enable a full synthetic athletic track to be laid underneath - with the relevant sections of the football or cricket field peeled back as and when required to stage major track and field events - national, regional and global.
This is currently so far from being an option for Tasmania - but this possibility creates the opportunity for Hobart to be the mecca for major athletics events.
The current format of a full Australian Championships attracts a minimum of 50,000 visitor bed nights over a seven-day period without any stay-on bookings.
That's about the same as what could be expected from a season of seven home and away AFL games in a year.
That's economically sound but what would also be possible in the prestige domain might be a major international track meet or two.
