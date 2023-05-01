Speaking on Footy Classified, the former Collingwood president questioned the stadium's $715 million price tag, suggesting: "If you're thinking of putting a roof on it, unless it's thatched, it's going to be 1.5 billion"; struggled to think of a memorable game played in Tassie (bit harsh on Buddy's 13, Sirengate and the glut decided by less than a kick) and continued the predictable mainland digs about our climate while failing to mention that the city which has had more days of Test cricket washed out than all other venues put together is Sydney.

