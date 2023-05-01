As with all footy contests, there are winners and losers.
The biggest winner out of this week's developments has, without doubt, been the AFL.
Game, set and match; hook, line and sinker; lock, stock and barrel; Crosby, Stills and Nash.
With admirably ruthless efficiency, the country's biggest and wealthiest sporting code has again convinced other parties to provide another stadium while finally delivering what should long-since have been an essential part of an organisation called the Australian Football League.
With the final piece in the funding proposal for a monolith of indeterminate cost apparently approved, the AFL has managed to acquire a third elite venue predominantly paid for by Tasmanian taxpayers.
It would be hard not to admire their powers of persuasion were I not one of those taxpayers.
Here are the opinions of two more.
"The government lost the plot and lost the people when it let itself be sucked into an AFL ultimatum to spend $1 billion of taxpayers' money on an unnecessary new stadium or else no licence. This was a disastrous own goal."
These are the words of retired independent Legislative Council members Greg Hall and Ivan Dean giving testimony before the Public Accounts Committee in Launceston on Thursday at an inquiry regarding the proposed Hobart waterfront development.
Describing both the state government's "incompetence" and the AFL's "arrogance", Hall even likened opposition to a third stadium to that which eventually thwarted the Franklin Dam four decades ago.
The prime real estate of Macquarie Point is hardly another leech-ridden ditch, but in terms of a public-opinion battleground, they do have a lot in common.
The AFL has achieved everything it set out to. Not only has it convinced a desperate and gullible but overwhelmingly loyal stakeholder to build a superfluous stadium, but has washed its hands of any future financial responsibility.
Chief executive Gillon McLachlan even said as much, proclaiming: "It's a stadium that will be owned by the government of Tasmania ... it's got nothing to do with us." Except it's got everything to do with them because, were it not for the AFL, it would not be being built.
Meanwhile, the biggest loser in this ongoing contest would have to be Hawthorn.
The days are numbered for the most envied sponsorship deal in the league, if not the nation.
After 22 years of churning out the mantra that they supported a Tasmanian team but were happy to fill the void until one came to fruition, the Hawks now have to prove that was the case.
The club put out a statement doing just that, chief executive Justin Reeves referring to the AFL "deservedly giving Tasmanians an AFL team to call their own".
Sadly, this statement was somewhat overshadowed by the one made by Hawks captain James Sicily on SEN Radio that he wouldn't fancy living in Tasmania because "there's not much happening down there".
It didn't take long for the Twittersphere to point out that if the Tasmanian public supports the new team with the same unity, vigour and resolve it subsequently directed at Sicily, it should be a force to be reckoned with.
"I'm sure sponsors love hearing that, considering Tassie pumps $13.5 million into a club that's currently on struggle street," said fellow AFL player Mitch Robinson as a tidal wave of outraged Tasmanian sports stars swamped social media.
Sprinter Jacob Despard was quick off the mark, cricketers Tim Paine and Matthew Wade put the gloves on, George Town's Demons great Brad Green pointed out that Melbourne's climate is not dissimilar to Hobart's while superbly-named former Essendon player and Tasmania coach Robert Shaw channelled Winston Churchill's "Never in the field of human conflict" speech with the comment: "Is there another example anywhere in the world of a place that has had to scrap so hard for so long to secure a place at the top level of the sport they helped create?"
Some of the most powerful and visionary people in Tasmania had their say - so did the Premier - before Sicily issued an apology which was not in the least bit ordered and enforced by employers reliant on Tasmanian money.
Other losers from this week's developments stand to be the league's existing 18 clubs whose player pool and revenue stream stands to be diluted, but who fortunately have a willing spokesperson with a track record of never putting his foot in it.
Likening a possible "no" vote from club presidents to killing Bambi and warning that half-attended contests could "look like New Norfolk versus Penguin", voice of reason Eddie McGuire even quoted Shakespeare with the warning: "All that glitters is not gold."
Speaking on Footy Classified, the former Collingwood president questioned the stadium's $715 million price tag, suggesting: "If you're thinking of putting a roof on it, unless it's thatched, it's going to be 1.5 billion"; struggled to think of a memorable game played in Tassie (bit harsh on Buddy's 13, Sirengate and the glut decided by less than a kick) and continued the predictable mainland digs about our climate while failing to mention that the city which has had more days of Test cricket washed out than all other venues put together is Sydney.
At the risk of further offending Mr Shakespeare, the laddie doth protest too much, methinks.
