Jacqui Lambie Network set to support government housing legislation

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:47am, first published May 3 2023 - 10:30pm
Jacqui Lambie Network Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell. File Photo
A minimum of 1200 new affordable homes could be built in Tasmania and other states over the next five years under a deal struck between the government and Jacqui Lambie Network senators to pass a key housing bill.

