A minimum of 1200 new affordable homes could be built in Tasmania and other states over the next five years under a deal struck between the government and Jacqui Lambie Network senators to pass a key housing bill.
The bill establishing the government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund has passed the House of Representatives, but requires support from minor parties to pass the senate.
If established, the fund will aim to build 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties around the country within five years.
Jacqui Lambie Network Senator Tammy Tyrrell said her party threw support behind the bill after the government agreed to amendments guaranteeing that a minimum number of houses would be built in Tasmania and other states within the five-year period.
"This guarantee doubles the amount of homes Tasmania will receive, in the same amount of time, regardless of the performance of the Future Fund," Ms Tyrrell said.
"I've worked hard to make sure Tassie gets our fair share with these 1200 affordable homes ... without this guarantee, we'd be looking at maybe 600 homes," she said.
Ms Tyrrell called on Tasmanian Greens senators Peter Whish-Wilson and Nick McKim to support the bill.
"The only thing standing in the way of this now is the Greens party," she said.
The Greens have baulked at supporting the housing fund - federal leader Adam Bandt has made a number of demands in exchange for support, including a nationwide freeze on rents.
Housing Minister Julie Collins said no state or territory should miss out on desperately needed homes.
"The Albanese government wants people across Australia to benefit from our government's housing agenda, including the Housing Australia Future Fund, and that is what I am delivering today," she said.
Without support from the Coalition, the government needs the support of the Greens plus two other senators to pass the bill through the senate.
