AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has assured footy fans the AFL would take steps to ensure the new Tasmanian team did not struggle financially after it entered the league.
"I think we have learned a lot on how to do that work to ensure more immediate success rather than longer-term success. We have tools like free agency, and we have learned a lot about how you can do that without impacting the rest of the league," he said.
Those steps could include introducing salary cap concessions on players or giving the team priority access to free agents, Mr McLachlan said.
"There are more mechanisms now, and there's more liquidity in the player market, and we believe we can use that to have a very competitive team from day one with much less impact on the competition."
McLachlan also confirmed Tasmania would get its own academy to help produce league-level players.
"When this team comes online in 2028, it will be coming into a stadium that will be world-class, and it will be ready to compete," Mr McLachlan said.
Despite recent comments to the contrary, Mr McLachlan said there was plenty of talent - both Tasmanian and mainland - willing to play in Tasmania.
"What players want is to be good footballers ... and the facilities here will be first class, and they will be playing in an incredible pumping venue in the middle of a great city."
If the stadium was not completed by the time of the team's entry into the league in 2028, he said the AFL would be willing to "carry it" for a season.
He said a proposed timeline for the state's entry into the AFLW would be "worked through shortly", with Mr Rockliff saying via social media that the state would have a VFLW team before the 2028 season.
A community campaign will be launched to select the brand of the Tasmanian team, including its name, logo, guernsey and team song.
The AFL and the state government will work to establish a club nominations committee to select a club chair and board of directors.
McLachlan said Tasmania would get its own AFL team in the national league in 2028 in an announcement in Hobart on Wednesday.
Mr McLachlan said he had earlier signed "binding commitments" with the state government in awarding the licence, including partnering with the federal government to build a 23,000-seat roofed stadium.
"It's a decision that will finally make our national competition truly national," Mr McLachlan said.
"Today is the result of nearly 150 years of football passion by Tasmania and their proud football community, as well as decades of advocacy.
"Decades of Tasmania fighting for the right to be represented, fully represented, in the national game."
"It's a game that Tasmanians have helped build, a game that Tasmanians have dominated - Baldock, Stewart, Hudson, Hart - all legends in the AFL Hall of Fame," Mr McLachlan said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said: "You cannot leave Tasmania off the map and call yourself an Australian Football League."
"At midday today, that all changed; we changed the course of history, not only for the AFL but for Tasmania itself."
He paid tribute to the many believers in the state who fought for decades for a Tasmanian team.
"It's been a hard fight, hard fought for, by many Tasmanians over a number of generations," he said.
"I want to thank the 90,000 believers that stood up in recent times that said 'yes, we can do this'. We have the confidence; we have the depth. We have the guts. We have the determination to make this happen".
Pointing to young football players present, Mr Rockliff said the announcement was also about supporting grassroots football in the state.
"The future legends of the game, but now they don't have to go and live interstate to chase their dreams outside Tasmania. Now they can live their dreams right here."
Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said for decades, Tasmanians had been contributing to football history on the mainland.
"From a concussed Peter Hudson valiantly trying to break the goalkicking record in the 1971 Grand Final to Royce Hart taking a screamer in the last few minutes to deprive Geelong of the 1967 pennant," Mr Marles said.
"Until now, that story has largely been written on the mainland. Tasmania's best have had to cross the Bass Strait to show the rest of Australia what they can do. But that all changes today."
Russell Hanson, who has been advocating for a Tasmanian AFL team since 2018, said a Tasmanian team would energise grassroots footy in the state.
Mr McLachlan suggested the state would join the VFL by 2025.
Although Mr McLachlan said the stadium would be roofed, he could not comment on any other details.
"Those decisions will be for others ... [but] it is an iconic place, Macquarie Point, it will be an amazing venue for our supporters," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White, who has opposed the construction of the stadium, on Wednesday welcomed the news of the award of the licence.
"Tasmania has a proud footballing history, and our state is worthy of inclusion in the national league," she said.
"Tasmania deserves our own teams in the AFL and AFLW, and this is exciting news for boys and girls who can one day grow up to represent our state team in our own colours and for football fans right around our state."
