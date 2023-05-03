The Examiner
Tasmanian AFL team to make its debut in the 2028 season

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
AFL chief executive Gillon Mclachlan with Premier Jeremy Rockliff at North Hobart Oval on Wednesday. Photo by Ben Seeder
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has assured footy fans the AFL would take steps to ensure the new Tasmanian team did not struggle financially after it entered the league.

