Simon Burns to umpire CTPL grand final after long health journey

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:20pm
Having overcome two bouts of cancer, Simon Burns will umpire the CTPL grand final in Hobart. Picture by Paul Scambler

After a 13-season journey with several twists and turns, Launceston's Simon Burns has been named to umpire in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League grand final.

