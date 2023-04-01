A global spotlight fell on the mountain bike trails of Derby this week and the resulting praise was universal from across Tasmania, the mainland and the world.
Riders from more than 25 countries competed at Sunday's UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup with many more contesting the amateur Enduro of Derby on Saturday and there were not many negative words about the 125-kilometre network which had previously hosted the Enduro World Series in 2017 and 2019.
"I think the trails are fantastic and it's an amazing event," said Jesse Beare, originally from Cairns but now living in St Helens and a huge convert to the sport and Tasmania's trails.
"This is real special for Tasmania. I feel like it has put a lot of hard work into creating these trail networks and now it's paying off. And when we have two of the most important enduro races in Tasmania when there's not even one on the mainland it tells you something.
"I just think this is a beautiful part of the country and more people should experience it."
The 36-year-old rode the amateur event in the opening World Cup at Maydena last weekend, was subsequently elevated into the elite ranks and admitted to being "a little bit overwhelmed".
"I just go with it and try to hang on. I knew I needed to tick this one off."
Jordan Temple, 22, of Turners Beach, added: "It's great and really opens up the world for Tasmania and is huge for the economy.
"I've heard multiple people from different countries saying how good Maydena is and Derby as well. Other than the rain, everyone has enjoyed it.
"I just love Detonate, especially the chute and the rocks, and Trouty is a close second."
Trevallyn's national mountain bike champion Sam Fox was supporting his girlfriend Jess Manchester, a multiple national New Zealand champion, and was delighted to see his home state being showcased.
"It's excellent for Tasmania that we have this," said the 22-year-old.
"It helps people realise how big mountain biking is growing in Tassie and Derby is just incredible. It really does put Tasmania as a destination in the spotlight and both Tasmanian and Australian riders as well."
While Tasmania enjoyed two World Cups, the mainland missed out - a fact not lost on Melbournian Matt Marshman, 21.
"I think it speaks volumes for the tracks here," he said.
"Tasmania has got the best riding in the country by far, everyone says so. Thredbo is pretty good but it does not have the range of tracks they have here.
"They've done a great job to build these and they are brilliant. I hope we can get something like this in Victoria some day.
"It's my first time here. They are such sick trails and much more creative than Maydena, there are more natural features like rock slabs and that's really cool the way they use the terrain rather than build around it.
"There is way more gradient in Tasmania. In Melbourne, trails are 100m vertical, it's 400m here and Maydena was 800m so there's a lot of work to get back up. Maydena was all straight up and straight down and there's a lot more distance to ride here."
Despite missing out on a round of the series, New Zealand's legion of mountain bikers were delighted for their trans-Tasman cousins.
"The trails are awesome," said Dan Cobb, 23, of Rotorua.
"There's lots of pedalling but the rest is pretty sick. The trails are very rocky and grippy like sandpaper on the tyres. I like big rock slabs because you don't get them in New Zealand.
"We don't have any rocks in Rotorua, just roots and ruts, but otherwise this is fairly similar whereas Maydena is similar to South Island."
Fellow Kiwi Seff Curle, 21, of Hamilton, added: "I had seen some of the tracks on the event website and they live up to the hype."
Defending series champion Jesse Melamed, of Canada, continued the theme. "I think Derby is one of my favourites and it's good to be back," he said. "Maydena put on some good racing, Derby is doing the same and I'm having fun."
The compliments weren't limited to riders with numerous international journalists also blown away.
Making his first visit to Tasmania was Adam McGuire, 23, who travelled from Aberdeen to create highlights packages to be shown on You-Tube and Eurosport.
"It's quite similar to Scotland - the climate and trails with big rocky slabs - it looks like I'm back home," he said.
"The work they've put into these trails is incredible. The features here - the massive slabs, the big rocks and boulders - but it just flows. It's man-made but it feels natural.
"Before I came I'd spoken to colleagues and I knew the history of Derby, the tin mining, how the place was almost on its last legs before mountain biking put it on the world stage.
"I watched the 2019 highlights and they don't do it justice. It's more than what I expected. It's such a beautiful place.
"I'd known about Tasmania a little bit but coming here and seeing it for myself, the work they've put into Maydena and Derby justifies having the races here and these trails are bringing people from all over the world to this place."
Saturday's World Cup men's race was won by American Richie Rude from Poland's Slawomir Lukasik (+7.590) and Melamed (+24.970).
Brits dominated the women's podium with Rebecca Baraona winning from Harriet Harnden(+8.220) and Ella Conolly (+25.730).
Launceston's Lacey Adams added Saturday's Enduro of Derby women's race to her national enduro title and celebrated with a shoey on the podium.
Fellow Aussie David Ludenia claimed the men's race.
