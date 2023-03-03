Westbury, who won their inaugural match earlier this season, are preparing for their first Cricket North women's final.
The Shamrocks take on Riverside in a semi-final at Ingamells Oval on Saturday at 4.45pm.
Westbury coach Stacey Norton-Smith gave insight into the lead-up to the game.
"It's exciting and probably a bit surreal, especially the way last week's game went," she said.
"Anyone would think this weekend for (the team) is a grand final, they're so excited and have all come to training. The atmosphere around the club is really nice and encouraging.
"It's massive for the girls. They went through last year not winning a game and getting close in a few games this year and winning a few."
The Blues and Shamrocks have met four times this season and one of their matches was abandoned due to inclement weather.
The Blues have won each time keeping Westbury to scores of 8-76, 9-43, 6-74 and 4-110.
Their best battle came in round 14 when the Shamrocks posted 110 thanks to Norton-Smith's 73 not out.
It took Riverside 19 overs to reel in the target (2-113) with Elyse Page leading the run-scorers with 39.
"My message to my girls is to remember that (Riverside are) experienced," she said.
"Most of them are pretty young but they're all pretty experienced.
"So even if they do start to get on top there's always going to be that chance, whether it's in the first over or not, they're still going to give us those chances. So it's just trying to be patient.
"They're a good outfit. They'll make mistakes, they're only human. Cricket is funny game and we're the underdogs this weekend.
"Absolutely no one expects us to win so there's no pressure and it's just go out and play a good game of cricket and see what happens."
Norton-Smith said last weekend's star Sarah Campbell was unavailable.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin said early wickets would be key.
"If we just do what we've been practicing at training, taking early wickets, fielding well and reducing our extras, which we've done really well the past couple of weeks, that'll put us in good stead," she said.
Parkin said Bec Spring was unavailable.
The Blues, who finished runner-up last season, have Meg Radford (South Launceston) and Charlotte Layton (Launceston) on board this year.
Parkin feels they'll bring valuable experience to the line-up.
"Meg and Layts have played a couple of Greater Northern Raiders finals," she said.
"It just adds that experience to the team which we probably haven't had in the past couple of years so I think that'll really help on Saturday."
Riverside finished a whopping 28 points ahead of Westbury on the ladder but the match is being played on the Shamrocks' home deck.
Parkin explained why that was the case.
"It's a bit annoying but it was just hard because our first grade (men's) are playing at our ground and with the playing times, it would just be too late and we would be playing in the dark," she said.
"I made the decision that I was happy to play anywhere and in the by-laws it goes to the second team playing. I don't think it matters where we play. We'll adjust to that and do what we can control."
Norton-Smith said the home ground advantage wouldn't really affect her group in terms of the playing conditions.
"It's almost a bit fitting that sort of everything else has happened in terms of ground availability," she said.
"It's our first women's final and we're at home.
"I know a lot of the boys will get there and support it which will be nice for a lot of the younger girls as well that haven't played in a finals situation before."
The winner will play South Launceston in the grand final.
