The excitement on Westbury women's coach Michael Quill's face was obvious when speaking about recruit Stacey Norton-Smith.
The 2019-20 Cricket North best and fairest has joined the Shamrocks in their second year in Cricket North's women's competition and Quill is excited to have someone of her calibre.
"It's really exciting having good numbers too now, last year was a really tough year but now having the numbers, we are really looking forward to getting amongst it," he said.
"Having some more mature heads around with the younger girls as well and it's a big coup having Stacey on board this year as well as a senior leader and assistant coach."
In their first year in the competition, Westbury played eight matches but were unable to secure a victory - getting their closest results against Mowbray both times they met.
Norton-Smith joins the Shamrocks having played most of her cricket at Launceston and with TCL side Longford.
The 20-year-old showed her talent to win the best and fairest three seasons ago, scoring 160 runs at 53.3 and taking 13 wickets at 5.08 but fell out of love with the sport and took a step back from Cricket North.
"When I stepped away from NTCA cricket I just needed to get back to enjoying my cricket and take away the seriousness of it," she said.
"I found my love to actually play again a couple of seasons ago and came back to Launnie for a few games last year.
"I just love the young ones, love the development and to be completely honest, the Westbury team have seen the bad side of cricket [losing] and to come and enjoy a bit of success with them is what it's about for me."
She was announced as Westbury's female development officer in July and has since revealed she won't be playing with Longford, who she has coached to the past three premierships.
"It was a tough decision and it's come down to a new employment opportunity, it wasn't so much my cricket," she said.
"Ideally, if I had all the time in the world, yep, I'd play for both clubs.
"I love the Longford Cricket Club and the girls that are there but to be able to fully invest into a team like this - training two nights a week, that Saturday 4.30pm time - you don't want to be taking up every day of the weekend.
"To be fully invested in the girls like this can only be successful, whether it's this year or a couple seasons until we find that success, that's what we are here for."
Westbury are yet to name a captain for this season but Quill said it won't be young gun Summer Cherdron who filled the role for most of last year.
"We want her just to concentrate on her cricket this year, there was a lot of responsibility for Summer last year and to her credit, she did an awesome job," Quill said.
"We just want these young girls now to really enjoy their cricket, they know what it's like now to play the senior cricket and we weren't that far away."
