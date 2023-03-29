Courtney Webb selected in Australia A squad for England

Launceston's Courtney Webb has received a national promotion, called up to the Australia A squad for their tour of England.
The 23-year-old has been rewarded for a stellar WNCL season for South Australia, which saw her named player of the tournament after scoring 594 runs at an average of 54.
Born in Tasmania, Webb was a contracted Tiger for two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) before an offer from South Australia was too good to refuse.
The move saw her link up with Luke Williams, who was the coach of an under-19 Australian women's team that Webb vice-captained in South Africa in 2018.
National selector Shawn Flegler referenced that tour and being on standby for England's tour of Australia in 2021-22 when speaking of Webb's promotion
"She's always been in the mix and on the radar," he said.
"I think she's just developed her game into a solid middle-order player, she's got a little bit more aggressive at times as well so she's just expanding her game.
"She bowls some handy overs of medium pace as well, but she's been selected as a middle-order type player for this team.
"It's a great chance for her to get across and experience those conditions and play some games for Australia A, so I'm really delighted that she's forced her way in."
Since the South African tour, one of Webb's goals has been to make the climb to the senior international ranks, with this tour getting one step closer to that dream.
"(Playing for Australia) is everyone's goal coming through the state cricket ranks... I have a lot of work and a lot of good performances before I'm at that level but that's definitely the long-term goal, to see how far I can take my cricket," Webb said in 2021 in an interview with cricket.com.au.
Webb wasn't the only Tasmanian connection to the squad, with Western Australian-born Tiger Heather Graham selected as well.
The Australia A squad, which includes a mix of senior and developing young players, will play three T20s and three 50-over fixtures which run concurrently to The Ashes.
They will also play a three-day warm-up match against England in preparation for the Test match which begins on June 22 at Trent Bridge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.