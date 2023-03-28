Putting together "a masterclass" as described by commentators, Launceston pro boxer Tyler Blizzard went to 4-0 on Saturday night.
Fighting The Philippines' Marvilo Aballe in the main event of Neutral Corner Promotions at the Bankstown Paceway, the 25-year-old won by TKO for the first time in his professional career.
"I took my time in the early rounds because I knew he had quite a bit of power but once the rounds got on I started to break him down a little bit and that's when I got the stoppage in round four," Blizzard said.
"Getting the stoppage was a good feeling because the 12 weeks I was locked in this camp, I was grounded and I did everything perfect.
"My diet was good, my strength and conditioning was good so when it all came together on fight night it was that feeling of it's all worth it."
The former St Patrick's College student had three changes of opponent during his 12-week camp before Aballe - who had a record of eight wins, three losses and two draws before the fight - was locked in.
Fighting at 58.4 kilograms in the super featherweight division, Blizzard's performance gained plenty of praise from the commentators throughout the bout.
They described him as a "competent and classy fighter", who has a "big, big future" with "terrific defence" and "a terrific variety of punches".
The fight was stopped by the referee two minutes and eight seconds into the fourth of six three-minute rounds, with Blizzard working over Aballe's body before the official stepped in.
Blizzard said he had a strong support base at the event.
"All of my friends, sponsors and family came up to watch so we had about 50 in the end," he said.
"It was a pretty big night, successful night and to have all of those people travel up there to support me was pretty cool.
"The fact that I'm from Launceston and I had all of those people fly up from mainly Tasmania and also a lot of people from around Australia as well to come and see me - it's a dream come true.
"It's just getting bigger and better and the more support the better for me."
Blizzard, who has a new coaching team behind him in Nick 'Twigs' Millwood and Stephen Pitt, is looking for the fifth fight of his professional career as soon as he can.
Boasting an amateur career of 60 fights, Blizzard had a five-year absence from the ring before returning to training in July 2021 under the tutelage of Jeff Fenech.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.