The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

Tyler Blizzard extends undefeated pro boxing record with TKO win

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Blizzard with his cornermen Nick Millwood and Stephen Pitt. Pictures supplied
Tyler Blizzard with his cornermen Nick Millwood and Stephen Pitt. Pictures supplied

Putting together "a masterclass" as described by commentators, Launceston pro boxer Tyler Blizzard went to 4-0 on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.