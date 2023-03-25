A visit from NDIS officials could look to challenge the status quo of service providers to people with a disability.
The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission will be visiting Launceston to meet with registered and unregistered NDIS providers.
NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissioner Tracy Mackey said the forum was an opportunity for providers to have an opportunity to reflect on the supports and services they deliver.
"We know in some parts of the country, and Tasmania generally falls into this category, that providers haven't really changed a lot since before [NDIS was introduced]," Ms Mackey said.
"The whole idea of the NDIS was to give participants, people with disabilities, choice and control and to give them that choice is all about making sure we give them a range of opportunities around supports and services they need, not just the same supports and services that have been delivered for decades."
I think that's a sign that providers do want to think about how they can continue to improve the services and supports that they're offering.- Tracy Mackey
A big part of the NDIS role as a regulator, she said was to make sure that the rights of people with disabilities, particularly NDIS participants, was a priority in model providers of supports and services were doing.
"We're very keen to spend time with providers and talk through what good looks like, and how they can be not only compliant with the regulations, and the code of conduct ... but also how they can continue to build the skill and capability of the workforce," Ms Mackey said.
She said 80 providers had already registered for the Launceston session.
"We know that sometimes providers, particularly those that aren't in capital cities, feel like they don't get the opportunity to engage in these types of discussions and learn," she said.
"It's been really taken on with gusto in Launceston.
"I think that's a sign that providers do want to think about how they can continue to improve the services and supports that they're offering."
She said the standards and code of conduct for providers were important to follow. Ms Mackey said they would be giving strong reminders to providers about the need to remain compliant.
She also encouraged anyone experiencing problems with disability providers to get in contact with the commission.
"Anyone can make a complaint to us, it doesn't have to be the person with a disability. It can be a friend or family member," she said.
"Because we can't take action if we don't know."
Ms Mackey, Deputy Commissioner Regulatory Operations Catherine Myers and Mary Mallett, the Interim Disability Commissioner of Tasmania, will speak, and hear from attendees, at the free event in Launceston on Monday, 27 March.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
