Crews from Rocherlea and Launceston attended a house fire in Rocherlea on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Upon arrival crews found that one side of the house was engulfed in flames.
A spokesperson from police media said no occupants were present at the time of the fire, however neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. Fire Service Investigators determined the fire was deliberately lit.
Anyone with information that may assist a police investigation is asked to contact Launceston Police on 131444.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
