Rocherlea house was deliberately lit on fire, police say

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 5:00pm
House fire in Rocherlea. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Crews from Rocherlea and Launceston attended a house fire in Rocherlea on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Upon arrival crews found that one side of the house was engulfed in flames.

