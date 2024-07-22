Interstate program aims to improve tourism industry's next generation

The beating heart of Northern Tasmania's economy is preparing the next generation for success.
New and experienced workers across the the tourism industry will come together to ensure the future is in good hands through the Trusted Advisor Program.
The program was developed by the Young Tourism Network Tasmania, an initiative of the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania.
With participants based in Tasmania and Victoria, advisors and advisees will be matched based on which part of the industry they are involved in as they look to upskill the workforce.
It is a program which bus company Kinetic's Launceston branch will be making full use of.
Sales manager Liana Seadon is on the Young Tourism Network Tasmania committee and is also participating in the program as an advisor, while Keira Withers will be participating as an advisee.
Ms Seadon detailed just how important this program is for a company like Kinetic.
"This is the next generation of tourism, so without these people there's workforce shortages," Ms Seadon said.
"Without inspiring the next generation to pursue a career in tourism, there is no tourism. We need people."
She continued by explaining what her role as advisor involves and why it could be useful to advisees hoping to increase their development.
"We can provide them with information on things that we've done, what's worked, what hasn't worked," she said.
In Melbourne, they've had a lot of people who have gone through the program who've ended up with promotions and things like that out of it, because a lot of it is who you know, and connectivity."
For Ms Withers, who has been working in tourism for about six years, the ability for every day to provide a completely new experience has been an aspect which she continues to love.
Explaining that the industry often involves contact with people on holidays, she said it is a naturally happy workplace as a result.
Which is why she has entered the program, hoping to be able to maximise her ability to "make people happy".
"I'm hoping to get out of it a better understanding of how I fit into the tourism industry," Ms Withers said.
"If I get paired with someone from Melbourne, I'd like to know what their perspective on tourism is versus our perspective on tourism, and we can get a multifaceted view of it.
"Because Tasmania is a massive tourism state, nearly everything can fit into tourism in some description ... so it's just a really great opportunity to ask all of the questions to someone who's not necessarily in my backyard."
Applications to be part of the program close July 26.
