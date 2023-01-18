Labor laments power prices

State Labor leader Rebecca White was in Launceston yesterday where she met the head of a local not-for-profit organisation, as well as a frustrated resident - with both conversations centring around power prices.
Earlier in the day, Ms White met Launceston City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown to discuss cost of living pressures.
"We're [State Labor] hearing regularly from families who are struggling to make ends meet, and who are having to make really difficult decisions about whether they buy food for their kids or pay for rent," Ms White said.
"NGO's and charities across the state are the ones who are trying to pick up the pieces and help these families make ends meet, but it's becoming much more difficult for these organisations to do their very important work because of the growing demand their seeing right across the community."
Mr Brown said it was not uncommon for people that come to City Mission to explain they were opting to keep their power on, rather than eat, an issue in which the organisation would often assist clients with by negotiating with energy providers.
Later on, Ms White sat down with 72-year-old Summerhill resident Russell Parker, who said during his time working with meals on wheels, he had seen a large amount of the elderly population bare the brunt of increased energy prices.
He was of the opinion that the state government should adopt Labor's policy to cap power prices at 2.5 per cent for the next three years, a potential solution that Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said could cost the state around $50 million during each of those three years.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said yesterday that the state government would continue to work on ways they could alleviate the cost of living pressures. " We're working with the federal government on initiatives, and we will continue to ease the burden and put downward pressure on the cost of living," he said.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
