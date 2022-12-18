The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Thousands celebrate 2022 Christmas Carols at the Country Club Tasmania

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
December 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca and Rayner Page with Anika, Alec, Ella and Ethan, of Newstead. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston celebrated Christmas carols at The Tasmanian Country Club in Prospect on Sunday to commemorate the Christmas season and the beginning of the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.