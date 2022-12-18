Launceston celebrated Christmas carols at The Tasmanian Country Club in Prospect on Sunday to commemorate the Christmas season and the beginning of the school holidays.
Families and couples sat together singing carols such as 'Joy to the World', "O come all Ye Faithful" and "Jinglebell Rock" in a warm summers evening in pristine conditions.
The event was a packed house, and over 5000 Tasmanians attended the carols by candlelight.
Committee member Jess Sattler said the performers on the night were amazing in what was viewed as the unofficial "first day of summer".
"This event takes 12 months every year to plan, it's a small volunteer committee, people who just love Christmas and wanted to make sure Launceston continues to have a carols by candlelight event.
Ms Sattler said it was amazing to see so many faces out and about and having a great time.
"People were able to have a great time safely and spend time with their family. It's really exciting," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.