The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Tigers coaching job a 'no-brainer' for Jude Coleman

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 7 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Tasmanian Tigers women's coach Jude Coleman at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Cricket Tasmania

Moving to Tasmania and taking on her first state head coaching role was an obvious decision for incoming Tigers coach Jude Coleman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.