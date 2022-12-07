Moving to Tasmania and taking on her first state head coaching role was an obvious decision for incoming Tigers coach Jude Coleman.
Replacing Cricket Tasmania's general manager of high performance Salliann Beams and interim coach Dan Marsh following their new roles, Coleman has always wanted to lead a side.
"I gave up a teaching career about six years ago now to go into coaching and this was always a goal of mine," Coleman said.
"I had mentioned to Sal through the interview process [that] I've been watching Tassie from afar for the last few years and I really enjoy the way they go about their cricket - I love the brand and the style of cricket that they play.
"So when this job came up, it was a bit of a no-brainer to have a go."
Announced as the Tigers' new leader last month, Coleman had previously been assistant coach of the Australian women's team at the Commonwealth games as well as the Adelaide Strikers and South Australian Scorpions.
These roles came after a stellar on-field career that still sees her as one of Queensland's leading WNCL wicket-takers and a multiple Indoor Cricket World Cup-winning captain.
Coming from a teaching background, Coleman understands how important relationships are to a coach.
"I certainly feel like the player relationship is really crucial but I also like to think that the players have standards and would do anything for the team to meet those standards," she said.
"I do come from an old-school background but having that background in teaching, as well, has taught me that people are different now nowadays."
Coleman will have plenty of help in establishing the right relationships, with former coach Beams deep in her corner.
Now four months into her high-performance role, Beams explained the process behind appointing Coleman as coach partway through the WNCL season.
"We shortlisted it down to a couple of key candidates that we went through from a first interview, then a second interview process, which actually involved some of the stakeholders within the female program," Beams said.
"[That was] moreso to actually give the candidates a bit of an insight of what they're going to get themselves into because when they are coming in in-season, it's very difficult.
"So we wanted to kind of give them a step ahead, so to speak, rather than just coming in and going right, who are these relationships that I need to build.
"Jude was incredible throughout the process and it really came across, the passion to want to lead, which you need a lot of energy for but also to continue the success that we've built here."
The Tigers return from the WBBL break with a battle against the NSW Breakers on December 18 in front of a home crowd at Bellerive Oval.
They've played two matches in their premiership defence, splitting results with Victoria in their October clashes.
