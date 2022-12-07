National Basketball League and Tasmania JackJumpers owner Larry Kestelman is confident last year's runners-up will have long-term success.
Situated at the MyState Bank Arena, the Ukraine-born entrepreneur discussed his connection with the island state team following a business and leadership conference.
Kestelman has been thrilled with the development of the JackJumpers ever since their inception into the competition.
"I couldn't be more proud," he said. "Standing here at the arena, just still a little surreal as to how in the world we've managed to pull that off in the middle of COVID and it's such a wonderful venue now to have it sold out every game.
"I think pride is the overwhelming emotion that I have and the success that JackJumpers have had on the court is certainly testament to that.
"But even more important is how Tasmania has embraced the club, the love that they feel the support that the club receives. It's just incredible.
"I actually haven't experienced anything like that in the past. So very, very proud and very happy for Tasmania."
READ MORE: JackJumpers get Magnay for Christmas
Involvement with the team has always been a short-term plan due to the obvious conflicts in interest at play for the league owner, with his transition out of the club already underway.
"We've had lots of interest," he said.
"We'll be looking for hopefully Tasmanians to step up and buy either all of the club or at least part of the club and then of course, we'll run a process and find the rightful owner."
While Kestelman will look to move his attention towards his league duties in the future, he still has grand plans in place for the NBL's newest franchise.
"The venue is only a certain size, and we certainly are having some conversations, early conversations, with the government. What happens with this venue? Does it need to grow? I'm not sure where those conversations will end up," he said.
"The first thing we're trying to finalise is our high performance centre with the government and the community courts and as soon as that's locked away, we can then try to finalise the development."
As for the next organisation to be introduced to the league, Kestelman said while there is certainly room for more, he will not be forced into any decision.
"No rush on our part, but the amount of interest we've had is literally overwhelming," he said.
"We want to keep growing the league, but we'll do it in a sustainable way."
According to Kestelman, likely locations for an 11th franchise include Sydney, Canberra and Darwin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.