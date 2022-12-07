Greater Northern Raiders captain Sasha Moloney paid tribute to coach Darren Simmonds after the women's team secured their maiden CTPL silverware.
Reflecting on Sunday's eight-wicket thumping of previously-unbeaten North Hobart, the Melbourne Stars all-rounder said Simmonds had been pivotal to the team's success.
"Simmo is a very passionate guy who loves everything about the Raiders," Moloney said.
"You need someone like that in that role, who is prepared to give up so much time to it.
"He just loves it and is really invested in every player. He was buzzing after the game."
Returning from a stellar WBBL campaign, Moloney was heavily involved in the victory, claiming the first wicket with a caught and bowled before launching the run-chase with fellow Tassie Tiger Emma Manix-Geeves.
"That was awesome. I feel like it's been a long-time coming because we'd made three or four finals before but not been able to get across the line. So it's nice to have played a good game and got the win."
Moloney said the regular flow of wickets - leading up to star player Elyse Villani for 55 - was key to victory.
"They got off to a good start with the bat but once we got a few wickets we knew we were in the game and kept them to a relatively low total.
"I thought they could have got 140-odd so 110 was really good for us and then we made a great start to the chase."
Raiders women return to one-day action at New Town on Sunday while Tim Coyle's team have a bye in the men's competition.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.