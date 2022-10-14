Just days after playing one of his best games for Heart of Midlothian, Tasmanian defender Nathaniel Atkinson has been subbed off injured.
As Hearts went down 5-1 to Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the 23-year-old Riverside Olympic product was helped from the field in the 16th minute with a lower left leg injury.
Atkinson pulled up lame after a non-contact injury defending an early set-piece but treatment continued until he was subbed off.
The Scotsman reported that Atkinson "hobbled out the stadium on crutches, wearing a medical boot after going off injured", potentially putting his World Cup in doubt.
Given the injury's timing, it is a cruel twist of fate for the former Riverside Primary and High School student, who could now miss out on the World Cup.
Transferred to Hearts on an undisclosed fee in January, Atkinson recently spoke to Edinburgh News about the struggles of being an overseas player.
"When results don't go your way you start to think 'are you to blame?'," he said.
"I tend to get into my emotions outside of football as well. It's been good to have my girlfriend over from Australia to take my mind off it.
"It's just about self-reflection, looking at yourself in the mirror and asking what you can fix."
Atkinson has played five internationals for Australia, debuting in a World Cup qualification match against Saudi Arabia in March.
He played again against the UAE and in the playoffs against Peru before suiting up against New Zealand in two friendlies last month.
The Socceroos' World Cup squad is expected to be announced imminently, with the tournament starting in just over a month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.