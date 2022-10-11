North Launceston's Brandon Leary has put his best foot forward in his pursuit of an AFL dream.
The 19-year-old was largely happy with his performance at the Melbourne State Draft Combine on Sunday.
More than 40 players from across Australia took part in the testing at Margaret Court Arena and Collingwood's training facility.
Clarence's Cameron Owen participated in the event with Leary which presented as a great opportunity for players who didn't receive an invite to the National Combine.
The tests included vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and time-trial.
Leary finished fifth overall in the vertical jump with his 71-centrimetre effort.
"To actually get to fly over was great because I think last year was COVID-interrupted," Leary said.
"It was good to have the experience with all the other boys and watch them test, see some good times and get out there and give it 100 per cent."
The Tasmania Devil's favourite test was the agility run.
"There are five poles set out and they're two and a half meters apart," he said.
"You've got to go around them and then back through and it's testing how fast you turn.
"It's not very long but the average is about eight and a half seconds for the draft prospects."
The speedy small forward said talent scouts mostly observed State Combine testing.
"So the National Combine boys probably got the majority of the interviews with most of the clubs," he said.
"The clubs still contact you throughout the year and talk to you.
"Pretty much all the clubs just sat at Margaret Court and watched and just took the times in. You had a little chat with a couple but most of it was just them looking on."
Leary was grateful to get preparation in for the camp after missing out on some of the lead-up due to COVID.
"I did a bit, I hadn't actually done much testing before it because I had COVID when we did it during the year," he said.
"I did a little bit with Nathan Warren, our regional talent manager, and our conditioning coach, which was good to practice the techniques because that's obviously a big thing.
"It was good to have had a few practice runs."
The Launceston-based footballer was close to achieving his goal in the 2km time-trial.
"Endurance is probably not my strongest suit, speed and agility is probably where I'm a bit better," he said.
"But I was trying to get under 7:10 minutes and I got 7:15 so I was a little bit disappointed.
"But just to get it done and still give it 100 per cent, I was happy enough with it."
The teenager, who played 14 games and kicked 33 goals as an over-ager for the Devils this year, explained what was ahead of him before the draft which starts on November 28.
"I might have a rest for the two weeks with so not much training, just to scale back a bit because I've been training since last November," he said.
"To have a couple weeks off would be nice and then I'll start ramping up again, hopefully talk to a few more clubs and then wait for the draft."
He played two matches with the Bombers in the State League as well as games with the Allies at the national championships held across Australia.
Fellow Devils Seth Campbell and Lachie Cowan, who also play for North Launceston, and Tom McCallum (Clarence) tested in the National Combine.
State Combines will also be in Adelaide and Perth next weekend.
The Devils made a NAB League preliminary final this year but lost to Dandenong by one point in September.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
