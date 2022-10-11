The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Launceston's Brandon Leary returns from State Draft Combine

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston's Brandon Leary completes the sprint test during the State Draft Combine on Sunday in Melbourne. Picture by Getty Images

North Launceston's Brandon Leary has put his best foot forward in his pursuit of an AFL dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.