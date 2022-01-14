sport, local-sport, Campbell Logan, Marcos Ambrose

When promising Hobart driver Campbell Logan got behind the wheel of the S5000 for the first time on Thursday he was feeling excitement and nerves. The 17-year-old had never driven an open wheel car in his life and is accustomed to racing sedans. "So to hop in an open wheeler, like the S5000 with no roof, you've really got the wind coming on your face," he said after his spin at Symmons Plains. "You feel it on the gloves, even, it's quite strong." Jumping in such a high-powered car was one of the many valuable experiences Logan gained from the inaugural Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) Combine. The program, led by legendary Launceston driver Marcos Ambrose, gave six emerging racers the chance to learn from the best at the Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits this week. Logan, who was the only Tasmanian representative, felt lucky to be learning from likes of GRM's Ambrose and Barry Rogers. "It's been awesome. Firstly, they're really good guys. They're really fun to get along with and we had a great week and learning off them has been really good," he said. "Even some of the off-track stuff has been good to learn. "Barry was talking about discipline and that not everything in racing is enjoyable but you've still got to do it, especially with the fans when you reach the top level because you're only there because of them." A blockbuster movie sparked Logan's interest in racing. "There was one night Dad was on the couch and I was just floating around home," the teenager said. "Dad said come and watch this film - it was the Rush film with Niki Lauda and James Hunt. "From that I got on the computer, found go-karting and asked Dad if could have a race in one." READ MORE: 'Canes keen to finish season strongly, secure finals berth It took some convincing but a 13-year-old Logan was soon in the driver's seat of a go-kart. He did four seasons of karting and then switched to cars at the start of 2021. "I started with a bit of coaching at Norwell Motorplex (near the Gold Coast) and we bought a car from those guys," he said. He was racing a Hyundai Excel before he made the move to a Toyota 86 in December at Bathurst. Logan described his debut at Bathurst as awesome and he even got to race on the day of the Bathurst 1000. "That was really cool. Even on the track walk on Monday, I was so shocked at the elevation like it was really something else," he said. "To race on there was really cool and I was happy to be within the top 10." Despite his passion for Supercars, the ambitious youngster is keeping his options open for the future. "My end goal has always been Supercars, I really do love Supercars but it is very hard to make it there," he said. "There's 22 seats but there's 500 drivers trying to make it so it's quite hard to make it so I'm exploring opportunities. "That's why I'm here at the Combine to learn what I like and what suits me - that sort of stuff. "I've spoken to mates who are racing overseas and seeing what the world looks like over there so just keeping my eyes open at the moment and I'll take any opportunity I can get." Ambrose has seen Logan progress over the years at the go-kart track. He was pleased the youngster got plenty out of the Combine. "I've watched him closely this week," he said. "This is not a driving school and this is not a talent search. "It's a place for Campbell to come and see who he is and where he's at and I think he's shown that to himself and he's shown that to us. "And as far as the front wheel drive goes, which he's got a lot more experience in that side of it, he's shown a lot of class this week. And I think if he gets his opportunities they're well deserved."

