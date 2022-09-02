Launceston City want to finish on a high-note as they welcome Kingborough to Prospect Park for their final home game of the season.
City cannot achieve a better finish than fifth in the league given the gap between them and Glenorchy Knights and with their relative buffer over Clarence, they would be favoured to hold the position by season's end.
With Devonport already on inscribed on the league title for this season, the best Kingborough can do is finish in second place as they battle the Knights and South Hobart for bragging rights.
However, both clubs will still have something to play for with next season preparations already well underway at both outfits.
Former City mentor Jez Keneth, who is departing from Kingborough at the end of the season, wants to finish on a positive note to mark his time at the Lions.
"It keeps the league a bit exciting, Devonport have already cleaned up the title but second, third and fourth is still up for grabs," he said.
"We could finish as high as second and as low as fourth and hopefully [we can] finish second that is the plan at this stage."
The Kingborough coach believes the Lions have the foundations to be a serious force in the league into the future.
"I think most people will say the hardest part is building the foundations and setting the culture for future success because once you get the foundation and the culture right, success follows," Kenth said.
"I think we've done that over the last three years and I think we will get the reward whether it is next year or the year after it is not far away, I think the hard work has been done."
City will be eager to secure a strong finish as well with new management set to takeover next season with Devonport duo Daniel Syson set to be head coach and Nathan Pitchford as his assistant.
"On their day any club can win any game, we've seen that throughout the year [that] there's been some spills," Launceston City president Danny Linger said.
"We want to finish the season strongly so we can lead into next year but we haven't taken our eyes off the fact that we still have two games to go.
"We can't do any better than fifth but I think with our overall package there was a fair and reasonable job so if we can get a couple of strong result these next games, all the better."
Elsewhere, Riverside continue their stretch of away games to close the season. The Roos are headed to Valley Road as they meet title winners Devonport on Saturday at 2.30pm.
The Strikers have won their past two encounters over Riverside in dominant fashion with 6-0 and 5-0 scorelines.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
